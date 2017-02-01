Grab a bagel: Jieux, Mishigas Krewes to parade on Feb. 11

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

From the 2015 Krewe du Jieux parade The two Jewish Krewes will head through the streets of New Orl...

From the 2015 Krewe du Jieux parade

The two Jewish Krewes will head through the streets of New Orleans on Feb. 11.

Krewe du Vieux will launch “The Crass Menagerie” at 6:30 p.m., with the Krewe du Mishigas as one of the sub-krewes.

A satirical and highly adult-themed parade, Krewe du Vieux starts in the Marigny at Decatur and Mandeville, then heads through the French Quarter, mostly on Decatur and Royal Streets, up to Dauphine through the CBD to Lafayette Street, ending at O’Keefe Avenue. The post-parade ball will be at The Civic.

Krewe du Jieux marches as part of the krewedelusion parade. krewedelusion announced on Jan. 19 that it was breaking with Carnival tradition and not naming a Benevolent Ruler, in response to the “abhorrent and historic” presidential inauguration. Captain Oscar Diggs said “our celebration in the streets of New Orleans will be an uprising of the people governed by a radical reorganization of our current administration.”

According to Blaine Kern Sr., current ruler of krewedelusion, no New Orleans Krewe has ever paraded without royalty.

The Feb. 11 parade is scheduled to start in the Marigny at 7:15 p.m. and continue through the French Quarter, finishing back in the Marigny.

Alysse Fuchs was named the new captain of Krewe du Jieux. Rabbi David Polsky, who left Anshe Sfard last summer, will be visiting New Orleans that weekend so he can march once again with the Jieux. He will also deliver the d’var Torah at Anshe Sfard that morning.
Name

slide,6,slide2,4,slide3,3,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: Grab a bagel: Jieux, Mishigas Krewes to parade on Feb. 11
Grab a bagel: Jieux, Mishigas Krewes to parade on Feb. 11
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-y3fJDZyXWws/WJT0PyCfxpI/AAAAAAAAC-0/QC5GaP6HbjoKd885IKNXAAq9g3479SyXgCLcB/s320/kdj15.jpg
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-y3fJDZyXWws/WJT0PyCfxpI/AAAAAAAAC-0/QC5GaP6HbjoKd885IKNXAAq9g3479SyXgCLcB/s72-c/kdj15.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2017/02/grab-bagel-jieux-mishigas-krewes-to.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2017/02/grab-bagel-jieux-mishigas-krewes-to.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy