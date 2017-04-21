Two regional films in North Louisiana Jewish Film Festival

The annual North Louisiana Jewish Film Festival by the North Louisiana Jewish Federation will be held April 30 to May 4 at the Robinson Film Center.One of the featured films is “Small Town Rage: Fighting Back in the Deep South,” about the activities of ACT UP in Shreveport during the AIDS epidemic. Narrated by Lance Bass of N/SYNC, the film includes Chuck Selber, a member of Shreveport’s Jewish community who was one of three founders of ACT UP. He died in 1991 at the age of 43.The festival’s opening reception will start at 6 p.m. on April 30, followed by screenings of “Lives Restarted” at 6:15 p.m. and “Small Town Rage” at 7:30 p.m. “Small Town Rage” directors Raydra Hall and David Hylan will lead a question and answer session after the 7:30 p.m. screening. It will also be screened on May 1 at 3:15 p.m. and May 3 at 5:30 p.m.“Lives Restarted” is a documentary about Holocaust survivors who made a new life for themselves in Memphis. It will also be screened on May 3 at 4:20 p.m. and May 4 at 8:30 p.m.“Surviving Skokie” is about the effect of a 1970s neo-Nazi march through Skokie on the many Holocaust survivors living in the town. It will screen at 5:30 p.m. on May 1, May 2 at 3:55 p.m. and May 3 at 7:45 p.m.“Cloudy Sunday” is a drama about a Jewish girl and Christian boy from Greece falling in love during the German occupation. Katrina Booras will speak after the May 4 5:30 p.m. screening. It will also be shown on April 30 at 3:50 p.m. and May 2 at 7:40 p.m.“The Last Mensch” is about an aging German Holocaust survivor who had completely cast off his Jewishness, but goes back to Germany to try and rediscover his past when he was refused his plan to be buried in a Jewish cemetery. It will screen on May 1 at 7:05 p.m., May 2 at 5:30 p.m. and May 4 at 3:20 p.m.Tickets are $9.50 for evening shows, $7.50 for shows before 6 p.m. RFC members get a $2 discount. A festival pass is $36, including the reception and one admission for each film.