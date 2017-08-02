2017 Maccabi Opening Ceremony Photos, Part 3

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Above: Kwani Carson from Mayor William Bell's office speaks at the reception before the JCC Maccabi Games opening ceremony on July 30 ...

Above: Kwani Carson from Mayor William Bell's office speaks at the reception before the JCC Maccabi Games opening ceremony on July 30 at Bartow Arena

Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl and former Southeastern Conference Commissioner Mike Slive at the reception

Carson presents the mayor's Crystal Award to Levite Jewish Community Center Executive Director Betzy Lynch

Representative David Faulkner presented an Alabama Legislature resolution welcoming and commending the Maccabi Games


Cantor Alberto Mizrahi sings "Hatikvah" at the opening ceremony


Memorial for the 11 Israeli athletes who were murdered by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Olympics in Munich

Pearl leads the athletes in the Maccabi Games oath


General Charles Krulak and Mike Slive bring in the Maccabi Games torch
 

