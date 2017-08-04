2017 Maccabi Photos: Competition

Friday, August 4, 2017

Soccer competitions were held at Birmingham-Southern College, on Preston Goldfarb Field. Goldfarb was coach of the BSC soccer ...





Soccer competitions were held at Birmingham-Southern College, on Preston Goldfarb Field. Goldfarb was coach of the BSC soccer program for 33 years and retired in 2015. In July he coached the U.S. men's soccer team to unprecedented back-to-back gold medals at the World Maccabiah Games in Israel.


Birmingham took on Cleveland in a semifinals game. After Cleveland's win, Birmingham came back to win the bronze against Denver.

Phoenix, who would win the gold, celebrates a narrow win over Denver to advance to the championship

South Jersey celebrates a win on the soccer field


Morgan Chudd of Las Vegas and Lana Katz of Central Florida had huge medal hauls at the swimming competition

Houston and Atlanta prepare for their volleyball match at the Birmingham Crossplex

Ethan Katz of New Orleans during the gold medal soccer match. The combined Dallas/Tucson/Las Vegas/New Orleans team fell to the combined Denver/Phoenix/Carolina/St. Louis/Minnesota team, 2-1.

Ethan Katz and Eli Jaffe after the championship game. Jaffe broke his wrist in an earlier soccer match.

Birmingham took the bronze in basketball

