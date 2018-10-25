Temple Sinai Rabbi Reimer leaving New Orleans next summer

Thursday, October 25, 2018

Rabbi Matthew Reimer with New Orleans City Councilor Joe Giarrusso earlier this summer On Oct. 24, New Orleans Temple Sinai President Rob...

Rabbi Matthew Reimer with New Orleans City Councilor Joe Giarrusso earlier this summer


On Oct. 24, New Orleans Temple Sinai President Robin Giarrusso informed the congregation that Rabbi Matthew Reimer had requested that his contract not be renewed next summer

The announcement comes two weeks after Beth Israel in Metairie announced that Rabbi Gabe Greenberg requested that his contract not be renewed next summer.

Reimer's contract runs through June 30. “Though we have had an exciting, productive and energetic two years together,” Giarrusso said, “the Reimers miss living near their family.”

Reimer arrived in New Orleans in the summer of 2016 to succeed Rabbi Edward Paul Cohn, who had served Temple Sinai since 1987. A native of West Orange, N.J., he had been rabbi at the Shul of New York before moving to New Orleans, and had previously held other positions in the New York area.

Giarrusso said Reimer “has been instrumental in enhancing the Temple Sinai experience.” He “enriched Sinai’s Shabbat culture with Saturday morning Torah study, live music on Friday nights, and birthday and anniversary blessings.”

Reimer has also worked on community outreach through Passover seders for young professionals and the LGBTQ+ community, and the Temple Sinai Cares Committee, and deepened interfaith ties with churches on St. Charles Avenue.

The congregation has been in touch with the Central Committee of American Rabbis to organize a search for a successor.

Giarrusso concluded that “though this is difficult news to deliver, it comes at a time of great positive change for the Temple,” with the recent addition of new Executive Director Liz Yager and Director of Education Avital Ostfield. “The right senior rabbi is critical for our Temple, and we are confident that we will find the right fit,” Giarrusso said.
Name

slide,5,slide2,4,slide3,3,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: Temple Sinai Rabbi Reimer leaving New Orleans next summer
Temple Sinai Rabbi Reimer leaving New Orleans next summer
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-q-l0m-YK9fs/W9WchH6hO0I/AAAAAAAAEo4/d5OnJDbsgRgYDzLHFdZT0-6mayv3JjzzgCLcBGAs/s320/reimer.jpg
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-q-l0m-YK9fs/W9WchH6hO0I/AAAAAAAAEo4/d5OnJDbsgRgYDzLHFdZT0-6mayv3JjzzgCLcBGAs/s72-c/reimer.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2018/10/temple-sinai-rabbi-reimer-leaving-new.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2018/10/temple-sinai-rabbi-reimer-leaving-new.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy