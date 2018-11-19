Chanukah events in the South

Chanukah at Temple Beth El in Pensacola in 2017 (SJL file)Here is a list of Chanukah events in the region.’s Temple Beth El will have its Chanukah celebration and covered dish dinner, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will be followed by the 7:30 p.m. service.The Temple Emanu-El Brotherhood inwill hold its annual Chanukah luncheon on Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m. The event has all-you-can-eat latkes, blintzes and salad, with a raffle that features a flat-screen television and many other prizes. Raffle tickets will be available at the door.Temple Beth-El in Birmingham will have its Chanukah lunch, bake and blintz sale on Dec. 2 at noon, following the 11 a.m. religious school program. Roz Bloomston will be the featured guest, talking about her new cookbook, “You Asked For It!” Reservations are $12 for adults, $6 for ages 5 to 12.Birmingham’s Knesseth Israel will have its Chanukah Extravaganza on Dec. 5, with dinner at 6 p.m. and Bingo starting at 7 p.m. Jeff Eliosoph of NBC13 News will be the caller. The dinner is $18 per person, $36 per family, and a dinner reservation includes one Bingo card. There will also be a drawing during the evening for four gemstones from Kerry Whitt and Co., worth approximately $300 to $400 each. Tickets are $5 each or 12 for $50, and will be available at the event. One need not be present to win. Pre-orders of items like noodle kugel, blintz casserole, gefilte fish, mandel brot, latkes and more can be made by Dec. 2 for pickup on Dec. 5.The fourth annual Grand Menorah Lighting at The Summit in Birmingham will be on Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Saks Plaza. The event is a collaboration of the Levite Jewish Community Center, Chabad of Alabama and the Birmingham Jewish Federation. The festivities will include music, street performers, a photo booth and Chanukah foods. The lighting will be at 5:15 p.m., followed by a Gelt Drop at 5:30 p.m.Chanukah and hatchets — there will be a Chanukah party for those in the 20s and 30s community at Civil Axe Throwing in Birmingham, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. In addition to axe throwing, there will be appetizers, latkes, an open bar and a menorah lighting. The event is a project of the LJCC, Chabad of Alabama and the BJF. Reservations are $15.The Levite Jewish Community Center will have a “Chopped”-style Latke Fry-Off Challenge, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m., with teams from Birmingham Jewish organizations competing. A kosher dinner will be available for $10, there will be a kids area with arts and crafts, and the Chabad Olive Oil Press.Cahaba Ridge Retirement Community in Birmingham will have “A Celebration of the History and Traditions of Chanukah,” with Rabbi Barry Altmark, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. The event is open to the community.’s B’nai Israel is having its Chanukah celebration on Dec. 2, the time had not been set as of press time. Applications were being taken for Team Latkes, “The Few, The Proud, The Grease-Spattered.”Chabad ofwill hold its Grand Menorah Lighting event at Bridge Street on Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. The menorah lighting will be at 4:30 p.m. There will be latkes and doughnuts served. A car menorah parade will be held on Dec. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m.On Dec. 2, the North Alabama Community Hebraic School will hold its Chanukah party at 10 a.m. at Temple B’nai Sholom in Huntsville. The NACHaS latke party will be on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Etz Chayim.On Dec. 8, Temple B’nai Sholom in Huntsville will have a Family Havdalah service at 5 p.m., followed by the annual Fry Fest, where anything and everything that can be fried will be fried.The Huntsville community menorah lighting in Big Spring Park will be Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. at the gazebo. The B’nai Sholom choir will sing.Chabad ofwill have two Chanukah carnivals with public menorah lightings. On Dec. 4, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will be at the lighting of the 6-foot menorah at Bienville Square. The 6:30 p.m. event will include carnival games and snow cones, gelt and dreidels for the kids, latkes and doughnuts, raffle prizes and music. The event is open to the community, free of charge. The other carnival will be I Baldwin County on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. at Fairhope Park.Springhill Avenue Temple and Ahavas Chesed will have a joint Chanukah celebration, Dec. 2 at Springhill Avenue Temple at 5 p.m. There will be a dinner of potato latkes, Israeli latke pizzas, sufganiyot and beverages. Reservations made after Nov. 22 are $15, free for ages 4 and under.On Dec. 7, Springhill Avenue Temple is having its traditional Shabbat Chanukah Service with the Religious School students. Glen Mutchnick will conduct the service and students will perform their Hanukkah skit during the service. Dinner will include the famous potato latkes by David and Richard Rose.Chanukah Hoopla at Agudath Israel-Etz Ahayem inwill be on Dec. 2 with doors opening at 11 a.m. and a lunch buffet starting at 11:30 a.m. The event includes Chanukah shopping and a free lunch with a purchase of $50 or more. The food bazaar includes items made by members. There are also hot dog and latke plates, and a vegetarian plate. A musical presentation will be made by students at the Rabbi Elliot Stevens Kol Ami Religious School.Temple Beth Or in Montgomery will have its Sisterhood Chanukah dinner on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., following the 6 p.m. Shabbat Chanukah service. Reservations are $15 for adults, $7 for ages 5 to 10, 4 and under free.’s Temple Emanu-El will have its Chanukah celebration on Dec. 2.Chabad Emerald Coast will hold its Chanukah celebration and Grand Menorah Lighting on Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Harbor Walk Village Stage in. There will be live music, doughnuts, latkes and menorahs for everyone. The free event will also honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre “by spreading light vs. darkness.”Temple Beth El inwill have a Brotherhood Latke Making Party on Dec. 2, starting at 7:30 a.m., to make hundreds of latkes for the week’s events. The Chanukah Shabbat service and dinner will be Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. PJ My Way and PARTY will have a Chanukah event on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at Sky Zone Glow.In, Gemiluth Chassodim will have a Chanukah birthday and anniversary Shabbat dinner, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.Chabad ofis holding its fourth annual Chanukah at the State Capitol, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. on the front steps. There will also be a Top Chef Latke Edition at Rouse’s at Arlington Creek Center, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., with two chefs competing, a sushi bar and Chanukah treats, and a menorah lighting. On Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. there will be a dreidel workshop at Home Depot on Coursey Blvd., with Chanukah treats and a menorah lighting for kids.B’nai Israel’s Chanukah party on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. will be the culmination of its 160th anniversary celebration. There will be a menorah lighting, Shabbat service, B’nai Israel birthday cake and music by the New Orleans Klezmer Allstars.The B’nai Israel Men’s Club will hold its annual Big Buddy Shopping Spree on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mall of Louisiana’s Macy’s. The program pairs volunteers with children in need who are then able to shop for gifts for family members.At Beth Shalom in Baton Rouge, there will be an ISJL Camp Shabbat and Havdallukah celebration, with a dairy potluck dinner, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.’s B’nai Israel will have its Sisterhood Chanukah brunch on Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m., at the home of Betsy Laudenheimer. The congregation’s covered dish Chanukah party will be Dec. 7, with the Men’s Club providing their famous latkes.The Jewish bluegrass duo Nefesh Mountain will highlight theCommunity Chanukah Celebration, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Uptown Jewish Community Center. There will be a menorah lighting, fried chicken and latke dinner and live concert. The event is free and open to the community.The annual Chanukah at Riverwalk, coordinated by Chabad in New Orleans, will be Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. There will be music, kosher food, entertainment and children’s activities. The Grand Menorah Lighting will be at 5 p.m.Krewe du Jieux will have its annual Chanukah parade, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., following the Chanukah at Riverwalk program.On Dec. 8, the Mobile Menorah Parade will depart Chabad Uptown at 7:30 p.m. and continue down St. Charles to Poydras, into the French Quarter and back Uptown.Chabad will also host a Menorah Making Workshop at Home Depot in Harahan, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. There is a new design this year, and latkes will be served.Latkes with a Twist, declared by the Washington Post to be one of the best Chanukah parties in the country, returns on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at NOCCA’s Press Street Station. The benefit for Jewish Children’s Regional Service features Adam Biderman, chef and owner of The Company Burger, as “Latke Master,” with NOCCA students. There will be live music by the Joe Gelini Trio, an open bar with Vodka Latke Punch and Bourbon Chanukah Hi-Balls, wine and beer, and a silent auction. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.Hadassah New Orleans will hold a Chanukah party on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., at the home of Bonnie Blackman.In Mandeville, Northshore Jewish Congregation holds its Great Latke Cook-Off and Chanukah Bazaar on Dec. 2, starting at 9:30 a.m. Rabbi Gene and Bobbye Levy will be in for the weekend and serve as judges in the contest, and prizes will be awarded.Gates of Prayer Sisterhood in Metairie will host a Chanukah Dinner on Dec. 7 after the 6 p.m. Shabbat Chanukah service. The dinner will have open seating and participants are encouraged to bring their own Chanukiah. Gift cards will be collected for Angel’s Place, a non-profit agency caring for families of children with life-threatening diseases. Reservations are $10 for ages 12 and up, free for those under 12.Beth Israel in Metairie is having a Shabbat Chanukah dinner following services on Dec. 7. A special guest speaker is possible but details had not been confirmed as of press time.Temple Sinai in New Orleans will have its Family Chanukah Shabbat, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., with the band, dreidel wars, a Chavurah@Sinai attendance competition, “Light the Avenue” and more.Temple Sinai will also have “Chanukah at ‘Home’,” a gathering for the LGBTQ community, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.JP NOLA, Jewish Pride New Orleans, will have a Chanukah celebration on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by David Bernard and Charlie Urstadt. The location will be given when reserving to Tana at the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans. Temple Sinai is also sponsoring the event.Touro Synagogue will have its Chanukah family dinner on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m., with fried chicken, latkes, a sufganiyot bar, Chanukah games and more. The dinner will follow the 6 p.m. family-friendly service. Reservations are $15 for adults, $10 for kids.Before Chanukah, Touro Rabbi Todd Silverman will lead the Chanukah edition of Holidays At Home, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. in the social hall and kitchen. Due to limited space, reservations are requested by Nov. 26, and are $18 for non-members, free for members.The New Orleans VA Hospital will have its Menorah lighting and recognition ceremony on Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place on the first floor main concourse near the Canal Street entrance of the hospital. Chabad Rabbi Mendel Ceitlin will facilitate the lighting, and members of the Ben Katz Post 580 of Jewish War Veterans will participate.Moishe House New Orleans will have a menorah making session on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 8 at 8 p.m., the Moishe will host Vodka and Latkes. Moishe House member Shoshana Madick will lead an evening of Chanukah history and Jewish learning on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.JNOLA and Tribe from Gates of Prayer combine for Shabbat Chanukah at Hibernia Tower Apartments, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m., with dinner and a latke-making contest.JNOLA holds its Light It Up Chanukah Gala on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., at Generations Hall. Hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be provided by Casablanca and Saba, with live music from Eric Benny Bloom and the Oy Veys, comprised of Jewish musicians from Jon Cleary, Lettuce, New Orleans Suspects, Cha Wa, and other local bands. There will be an open bar, photo booth, sufganiyot and dreidel pinatas. After 10 p.m., the party continues at the Rusty Nail. Tickets are $18 before Dec. 1, $30 after, with discounts for students, military and synagogue employees.Slater Torah Academy in Metairie hosts a STEAM Chanukah party, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. The Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math demonstrations include an electric Menorah, an olive oil lava lamp, an online Chanukah game, Chanukah tangram puzzles and a dreidel scratch art project. Latkes and doughnuts will be served.Jewish Community Day School in Metairie will have its Chanukah Musical Extravaganza on Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m.In, the Jewish Community Chanukah party, sponsored by the North Louisiana Jewish Federation, will be Dec. 2 at B’nai Zion, with games, music and lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. There will also be Chanukah parties at area retirement homes.At B’nai Zion, “Shabbanukah” will be Dec. 7, with a Chanukah potluck dinner following services.Red River Radio has Chanukah programs scheduled throughout Chanukah: “A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella,” Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.; “Candles Burning Brightly” on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.; “Hanukkah Lights 2018” on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.; “The Kabbalah of Chanukah” on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.; “Eternal Echoes for Hanukkah” on Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.; “Hanukkah — A Great Miracle Happened There” on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.; “Chanukah — Celebration Across the Globe,” Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.; and “Chanukah: Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Radio Party,” Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.Chabad of Mississippi will light the largest menorah in Mississippi, Dec. 9 at 4:45 p.m. at Edgewater Mall in, behind the carousel. There will be latkes and sufganiyot, face painting and “create your own Chanukah glasses.”B’nai Israel inwill have a Chanukah potluck dinner and fundraising auction, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. The event is open to members, friends and students. Bring a dish to share, and an item to auction, usually under $40. Students need not bring a dish or auction item.In, Beth Israel will have its Family Fun Chanukah Party on Dec. 2.’s Beth Israel will hold its annual Chanukah dinner on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.The Jewish community inwill have a Family Chanukah Party on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m., at The Stone Center. There will be latkes, doughnuts and activities for children.The second annual Bubbe’s Table will be Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., at The Farmstead at Woodson Ridge. Chefs Karen Carrier, Elizabeth Heiskell and Shay Widmer will each give their takes on the latke. Dress is farm party casual, and the first drink is included with the $40 ticket. Cocktails are sponsored by Cathead Vodka, and Bar by Best-of-Oxford top bartender Joe Stinchcomb.B’nai Israel inwill have a Chanukah potluck on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.