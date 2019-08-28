Birmingham Jewish Food and Culture Fest on Sept. 8

The Friedman Family Foundation Jewish Food and Culture Fest, featuring the When Pigs Fly Kosher BBQ Cook-Off, returns to Birmingham’s Levite Jewish Community Center on Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.The festival is a time for the local Jewish congregations and institutions to unite in celebration of Jewish cuisine, culture, music and fun with the greater Birmingham community.The festival features a range of authentic Jewish recipes that have been handed down through the generations, along with the more modern, kosher twist on competitive barbecue.In addition to the food festival and Kosher BBQ contest, there will be musical entertainment, educational activities for all ages and a vendor area.The festival will go on, rain or shine. In the event of rain, it will be inside the LJCC. Admission is free, with food and beverages available for purchase.Parking will be available at the JCC lot, with overflow at Climate Storage to the east, and the Welch building to the west. There will be a shuttle circulating among the parking lots.The festival is co-hosted by the Birmingham Jewish Federation, Levite Jewish Community Center, Temple Beth-El, Temple Emanu-El, Chabad of Alabama, N.E. Miles Jewish Day School and Knesseth Israel Congregation.