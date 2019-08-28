Birmingham Jewish Food and Culture Fest on Sept. 8

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Friedman Family Foundation Jewish Food and Culture Fest, featuring the When Pigs Fly Kosher BBQ Cook-Off, returns to Birmingham’s Levite...

The Friedman Family Foundation Jewish Food and Culture Fest, featuring the When Pigs Fly Kosher BBQ Cook-Off, returns to Birmingham’s Levite Jewish Community Center on Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is a time for the local Jewish congregations and institutions to unite in celebration of Jewish cuisine, culture, music and fun with the greater Birmingham community.

The festival features a range of authentic Jewish recipes that have been handed down through the generations, along with the more modern, kosher twist on competitive barbecue.

In addition to the food festival and Kosher BBQ contest, there will be musical entertainment, educational activities for all ages and a vendor area.

The festival will go on, rain or shine. In the event of rain, it will be inside the LJCC. Admission is free, with food and beverages available for purchase.

Parking will be available at the JCC lot, with overflow at Climate Storage to the east, and the Welch building to the west. There will be a shuttle circulating among the parking lots.

The festival is co-hosted by the Birmingham Jewish Federation, Levite Jewish Community Center, Temple Beth-El, Temple Emanu-El, Chabad of Alabama, N.E. Miles Jewish Day School and Knesseth Israel Congregation.
Name

slide,4,slide2,6,slide3,3,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: Birmingham Jewish Food and Culture Fest on Sept. 8
Birmingham Jewish Food and Culture Fest on Sept. 8
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-4-FYUpAfGno/XWljDcR88GI/AAAAAAAAFKs/fLeYUgLzVEoUT_G20E3dG9n9fNYt1EYDwCLcBGAs/s320/ff1cWEb.jpg
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-4-FYUpAfGno/XWljDcR88GI/AAAAAAAAFKs/fLeYUgLzVEoUT_G20E3dG9n9fNYt1EYDwCLcBGAs/s72-c/ff1cWEb.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2019/08/birmingham-jewish-food-and-culture-fest.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2019/08/birmingham-jewish-food-and-culture-fest.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy