Cabaret Under the Dome concert on Jan. 9 to benefit Natchez Temple

Monday, December 30, 2019

2016 concert at B'nai Israel, Natchez The Natchez Festival of Music and the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life pre...

2016 concert at B'nai Israel, Natchez
The Natchez Festival of Music and the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life present the second annual “Cabaret Under the Dome” at Natchez’s historic Temple B’nai Israel on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. This evening of Broadway and opera classics performed by singers from across the South supports the building’s restoration and celebrates the Jewish community’s important place in the history of Natchez.

The artists performing in the cabaret are featured in the Natchez Festival of Music’s annual outreach program. They will share favorite songs from their repertoires.

Eric Botto, a Houston native, is a tenor currently pursuing a Master of Music in Vocal Performance at the University of Mobile. Tennessee native Grace Denton is a Doctorate of Musical Arts student in Voice Performance and Pedagogy at the University of Mobile. Hosea Griffith is a graduate of Mississippi College and a regular performer at New Stage Theatre in Jackson.

Harlan Mapp is studying for his Master’s Degree in Conducting at the University of Southern Mississippi. Soprano Olivia Russell has a resume of diverse roles in opera and musical theatre, which she continues to build as a student at the University of Mobile. Pianist Julian Jones, a Louisiana native, is a Doctorate of Musical Arts Student in Vocal Pedagogy and Performance at the University of Mobile.

The evening of song and celebration will be followed by refreshments. All proceeds benefit the B’nai Israel Restoration and Preservation Fund.

Tickets are available online, and are $20. Tickets will also be available at the door.
