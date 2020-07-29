PensaKosher Initiative Makes Panhandle Kashrut Easier

Keeping kosher on the panhandle just got easier, with a four-part PensaKosher initiative from Chabad of Pensacola. R...

Keeping kosher on the panhandle just got easier, with a four-part PensaKosher initiative from Chabad of Pensacola.

Rabbi Mendel and Nechama Danow announced the program in a video during which they seek out kosher items in Walmart. “All over the place there’s a little bit, but it just doesn’t suffice,” Rabbi Danow said. “There’s a lack, and we want to fix that.”

As part of the initiative, Chabad is opening a kosher market, with items from brisket to Swiss chocolate, spices, wine, deli meats and many other staples. The market is available at the Chabad Center on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m., or by appointment. There will also be special orders available, through a monthly delivery from Miami.

Nechama Danow is launching Cook_It_Kosher, a Pensacola kosher Instagram vlog, with videos of how to prepare Jewish classics.

The third component is educational, with online resources about kashrut, and a planned three-part course on the laws, history, practice and practicality of keeping kosher.

The fourth element, for those who want to take the plunge, is assistance in making one’s kitchen kosher. “Just take it one step higher,” Rabbi Danow urged. “At some point, maybe you’ll find it’s not so hard to keep kosher in Pensacola.”

Just down the road, Chabad Emerald Coast in Destin is now offering visitors the opportunity to order kosher meals, with 24 hours notice. Offerings include egg salad, tuna, lox and cream cheese, or cream cheese sandwiches; plain and cheese omelettes; three-cheese, Neapolitan or Spinachi paninis.