Frederic Brenner: Icon Series at the Pensacola Museum of Art

On view through Dec. 31, the series is made up of more than 40 black-and-white portraits of iconic American Jews, staged at Ellis Island.Among those included are Roy Lichtenstein, Betty Friedan, Arthur Miller and Ralph Lauren. Now in his 50s, the Paris-born artist has been photographing since his late teens, with his first project based in Mea Shearim. Since that time, he has explored the Diaspora, telling The Forward in 2014, “I put into light the typology of acculturation, how far the Jews came to the defining the ‘other’ in Europe and everywhere, and how far they remain themselves.”This exhibit explores iconic American figures, and is on loan from the private collection of Joan Olden.