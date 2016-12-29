National journalists' "Civil Discourse" left vs. right tour in Birmingham

Thursday, December 29, 2016

J.J. Goldberg and Jonathan Tobin The national Goldberg-Tobin “Civil Discourse” Tour visits Birmi...

J.J. Goldberg and Jonathan Tobin

The national Goldberg-Tobin “Civil Discourse” Tour visits Birmingham this month for a debate on “Left vs. Right: The Battle for Israel’s Soul.”

On the left, J.J. Goldberg is editor-at-large of The Forward, former U.S. bureau chief of the Jerusalem Report, former managing editor of the Jewish Week in New York and author of several books, including “Jewish Power: Inside the American Jewish Establishment.”

On the right, Jonathan Tobin is former executive editor of the Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia, and is currently senior online editor for Commentary.

Tobin said the topics to be discussed include the conflict with the Palestinians, the U.S.-Israel relationship, the impact of the new Trump administration, President Obama’s policies as well as the relationship between North American Jewry and the Jewish state.

The program will be at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. They will have just come from a program at the JCC in Knoxville the day before, and will be at the JCCs in Memphis on Jan. 9 and Nashville on Jan. 10.
