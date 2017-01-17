Area Chabads Offer New JLI Series on Modern Debates

The next Rohr Jewish Learning Institute series applies Talmudic reasoning to mind-twisting modern pr...
“The Dilemma: Modern Dilemmas, Talmudic Debates, Your Solutions” will be offered in Birmingham, Mobile and the New Orleans areas.
The course description asks, “What do you do when your gut tells you one thing, and your brain tells you another? Prepare for a mental expedition to mind-wrestle with situations that force us to choose between two reasonable truths.”
Attorneys can earn up to 9 MCLE credits.
In New Orleans, the class will meet for six Tuesdays, starting Jan. 31. Sessions are downtown at noon at Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein and Hilbert, or at 7:30 p.m. at the Chabad Center in Metairie.
Rabbi Mendel Ceitlin will lead the course. The fee is $70 including the textbook, or $120 including the CLE credits.
In Mobile, the course will meet on Sundays at 7:30 p.m., starting Jan. 29, at the Olender Chabad House. Registration is $60.
In Birmingham, the course will be offered on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., starting Feb. 1, or Thursdays at 11:30 a.m., starting on Feb. 2. The fee is $89, or $135 per couple.
Registration for any location can be made online.