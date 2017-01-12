Gates of Prayer hosting "Sacred Aging" weekend

Thursday, January 12, 2017

With Baby Boomers living longer, what are the implications for them and their families?

With Baby Boomers living longer, what are the implications for them and their families?

Rabbi Richard Address will be “Exploring the Issues, Challenges and Opportunities of Sacred Aging” during the Marcus and Millie Landau Lecture Weekend at Gates of Prayer in Metairie, Jan. 20 to 22.

Address is the founder and director of Jewish Sacred Aging, a Jewish community forum on aging and longevity. This project has been responsible for creating awareness and resources for congregations on the implication of the emerging longevity revolution with growing emphasis on the aging of the baby boom generation.

Address served for over three decades on the staff of the Union for Reform Judaism; first as a regional director and then, beginning in 1997, as founder and director of the URJ’s Department of Jewish Family Concerns, and served as a specialist and consultant for the North American Reform Movement in the areas of family related programming.

At the 8 p.m. service on Jan. 20, he will speak on “What Are We Seeking? Reinventing and reimagining life’s third age.”

At 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 he will speak on “The ‘Art’ of Care-giving,” then “Making a Jewish Decision as Life Ebbs” at 10:30 a.m.

The noon Lunch and Learn will focus on creating new rituals for life’s new stages.

At 4:30 p.m., there will be a joint Havdalah program of the congregation’s Dor HaBet and M’vakshim, the Baby Boomers and “Seekers” over-55 groups, at the Wasserman home. The program will be “Standing in Life Before God: Jewish Approach to Health and Wellness.”

On Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m., the Brotherhood will host a breakfast, open to all, with Address speaking on “Who Shall Live, Who Shall Die, Who Shall Pay?”
Gates of Prayer hosting "Sacred Aging" weekend
