Stanley Cohn named Sugar Bowl president

Stanley Cohn, a Tulane graduate and New Orleans attorney, assumed the duties as Sugar Bowl president in February.A native of Union Springs, Ala., Cohn was elected to the Sugar Bowl Committee in 1998. He has served on a wide-range of committees, including several years on the bowl's Executive Committee and chairing the bowl's Team Liaison, Conference Liaison, Player's Liaison, Swimming and National Football Foundation committees. In 2010, he was recognized by the National Football Foundation as a national chapter leader. Additionally, Cohn has served as a Sugar Bowl officer the past four years.As president, Cohn will oversee the Sugar Bowl executive committee and work to ensure the its mission of promoting tourism in New Orleans through the organization of over 50 amateur sporting events.The 84th annual Sugar Bowl will be played on Jan. 1 as a semifinal in this year’s College Football Playoff. Additional events throughout the year include every Louisiana High School Athletic Association state championship; the Crescent City Classic, a nationally-recognized road race featuring over 20,000 participants; the Manning Award, which honors college football's top quarterback; three basketball tournaments; two volleyball tournaments; two soccer sponsorships; and events in baseball, bowling, cross country, golf, lacrosse, sailing, tennis and track and field."Like so many children growing up in rural Alabama, I developed a passion for college football early in my life," Cohn said. "After coming to New Orleans as an 18-year old Tulane freshman, it was a natural for me to gravitate during my post-graduate life to a civic organization like the Sugar Bowl which supports our local community in so many ways and hosts a major college football bowl game each year.”He said his goals are “to maintain the Sugar Bowl's status as a highly regarded New Year's Six bowl and position the organization to successfully maneuver the challenges which lie ahead due to the constantly changing college football landscape."Cohn’s term runs through February 2018. He has also served as the president of the Tulane Alumni Association, the Lakeview Property Owners' Association, American Counsel Association and the New Orleans Bar Association. A member of Temple Sinai, Cohn also has been president of the Hebrew Rest Cemetery Association.Two of the Sugar Bowl’s founding members were Temple Sinai congregants, and various congregation members have served as committee members, committee chairs and presidents.