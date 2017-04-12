Anti-Semitic flyers from "White Student Union" at Auburn; Richard Spencer to speak

A new group claiming to represent white students at Auburn University placed numerous anti-Semitic flyers around campus over the last few days.The so-called Auburn White Student Union initially used the acronym “WAR EAGLE,” standing for “Whites of the Alt-Right Empowering Auburn Gentiles for Liberation and Enlightenment.” The university said it is looking into trademark and copyright infringement violations, and soon after news of the group hit, the acronym was removed from the website and the site stated “this is not sponsored by Auburn University.”Observers say the group likely isn’t even home-grown in Auburn, but part of a national movement to drum up “alt-right” or white nationalist sentiment on campuses.To that end, Richard Spencer will be speaking at Auburn’s James Foy Hall on April 18 at 7 p.m. Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think-tank, was behind the recent troubles aimed at the Jewish community of Whitefish, Montana.In a Youtube announcement, Spencer said he will be speaking on “Trump and the Syria situation, the alt-right, identity, and I will certainly be taking questions from the audience.” He added that based on reaction to his previous talks, “it is going to be wild.”The group placing the flyers at Auburn has a website registered through RespectMyPrivacy LLC in Lake Mary, Fla., with the address of a shared office rental facility in the town just north of Orlando. The site was registered on April 2.Bobby Woodard, vice president for student affairs and associate provost, told the Auburn Plainsman that "We do know that the same type of flyers went up today at the University of Georgia and my understanding is that there have possibly been sightings of them at the University of Alabama as well."Auburn University, in its Twitter feed, said “This group isn't an Auburn student org & we find the views expressed in their materials reprehensible & unrepresentative of the university.”The Auburn chapter of SPLC On Campus held a pre-planned AU Together town hall on April 11, where the flyers were a topic of conversation.At the forum, Taffye Clayton, vice president and associate provost of Auburn, said “It's very important we have an awareness around it, have a sense of what is happening, then be clear about how we will respond institutionally. I think some of that has been done but it’s still more to do.”The Auburn Hillel Seder scheduled for April 12 has received increased security.While the white student group is intended as a place for whites, according to the website the group “will be happy to engage in dialogue with people of other ethnicities, people of mixed race, and White liberals who acknowledge our rights to peacefully exist as White people with a White future but personally don’t want a part of it. In addition, we expect to be able to find common ground with secular Arabs who oppose Zionism and Islamism; Hindus who oppose Islamism; Black people who are horrified by ghetto ‘culture’; and Asian-Americans who have been victimized by diversity shakedowns.”The site states that those with “small amounts of non-White ancestry” would be considered for membership “on a case-by-case basis,” especially those with “evolved high IQs.” Jews, though, “are encouraged to consider Auxiliary Membership, since we are (sadly) forced to take special precautions to prevent infiltration the way neocons ruined conservatism.”The site does distinguish regionally, stating that Southern Jews “were historically much less radically-leftist than Jews from Eastern Europe [who tended to settle in NYC and LA], though this difference has been diluted in the past 50 years as the Holocaust has become the central tenet of Jewish identity, even among Southern Jews.”The website starts with a column about “The True Story of a Sinister, Secret Holiday,” showing President George H.W. Bush “obediently” signing a proclamation about the Noahide Laws, which the site mischaracterizes as instruments of Jewish supremacy. The proclamations are part of Education Day, which honors Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who was the rebbe of Chabad.“Here at the Auburn White Student Union, we will never submit to Jewish supremacists like Scheerson (sic), nor to anti-Christ Noahide Laws,” the site says.The site also lashes out at “wars for Israel,” such as the “useless Iraq war,” “criminal bankers… a disproportionate number of whom are Jewish,” Hollywood, “mandatory lessons about only one genocide in history,” and those who ignore purported “Jewish-Communist ordered” atrocities.In listing Auburn ethnic organizations, the group references Auburn Hillel and Jewish Student Organization, “whose page, by the way, shows only an Israeli flag -- they make no pretense of loyalty to the US.”They claim “we have nothing at all against any of these groups,” adding, “except for the blatantly treasonous behavior of Hillel, as noted above.”