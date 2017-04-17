Federation, several other Jewish groups giving GiveNOLA a go this year

Numerous Jewish organizations are participating in this year’s GiveNOLA Day, a 24-hour online giving event on May 2. Last year, despite b...
GiveNOLA Day, a 24-hour online giving event on May 2.
Last year, despite being marred by a national technical glitch, GiveNOLA attracted $4 million in gifts to about 700 non-profits in the area.
The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans placed 14th among small organizations in the number of gifts, with 119, and first among small organizations in the amount raised, $96,851, third among all organizations.
The overall effort, coordinated by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, includes raising funds from corporate sponsors for proportional “lagniappe” dollars, given to each non-profit in proportion to the amount they raised on their own during the day.
There are also prizes for the highest number of unique donors and for the highest amounts of funds raised. “Rock Around the Clock” bonuses of $1,000 are randomly done each hour among organizations that have at least one donation of $10 or more that hour. Northshore Jewish Congregation received one last year.
Throw Me Something Mister hours happen during three designated hours, with the small and large organizations with the most unique donors in that hour receiving $3,000.
The Federation is once again taking part. As of press time, they were lining up matching funds for Power Hours. Using the theme “Small is the New Big,” the Goldring Family and Woldenberg Foundations are matching additional gifts to the Federation of at least $10 and new gifts at 25 percent.
JNOLA will have a GiveNOLA Day event at Capdeville from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Jewish Community Day School, National Council of Jewish Women Greater New Orleans Section, Shir Chadash, Tulane Hillel and Northshore Jewish Congregation are also taking part.
