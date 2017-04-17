Federation, several other Jewish groups giving GiveNOLA a go this year

Monday, April 17, 2017

Numerous Jewish organizations are participating in this year’s GiveNOLA Day, a 24-hour online giving event on May 2. Last year, despite b...

Numerous Jewish organizations are participating in this year’s GiveNOLA Day, a 24-hour online giving event on May 2.

Last year, despite being marred by a national technical glitch, GiveNOLA attracted $4 million in gifts to about 700 non-profits in the area.

The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans placed 14th among small organizations in the number of gifts, with 119, and first among small organizations in the amount raised, $96,851, third among all organizations.

The overall effort, coordinated by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, includes raising funds from corporate sponsors for proportional “lagniappe” dollars, given to each non-profit in proportion to the amount they raised on their own during the day.

There are also prizes for the highest number of unique donors and for the highest amounts of funds raised. “Rock Around the Clock” bonuses of $1,000 are randomly done each hour among organizations that have at least one donation of $10 or more that hour. Northshore Jewish Congregation received one last year.

Throw Me Something Mister hours happen during three designated hours, with the small and large organizations with the most unique donors in that hour receiving $3,000.

The Federation is once again taking part. As of press time, they were lining up matching funds for Power Hours. Using the theme “Small is the New Big,” the Goldring Family and Woldenberg Foundations are matching additional gifts to the Federation of at least $10 and new gifts at 25 percent.

JNOLA will have a GiveNOLA Day event at Capdeville from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Jewish Community Day School, National Council of Jewish Women Greater New Orleans Section, Shir Chadash, Tulane Hillel and Northshore Jewish Congregation are also taking part.
Name

slide,6,slide2,5,slide3,3,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: Federation, several other Jewish groups giving GiveNOLA a go this year
Federation, several other Jewish groups giving GiveNOLA a go this year
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-_qnkocWoXMA/VTpdIvI5LDI/AAAAAAAABZE/orgaxVj8GVUueF5mvPExKkYqAuDOvSPDgCPcB/s320/GiveNOLA-Logo-370x240.jpg
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-_qnkocWoXMA/VTpdIvI5LDI/AAAAAAAABZE/orgaxVj8GVUueF5mvPExKkYqAuDOvSPDgCPcB/s72-c/GiveNOLA-Logo-370x240.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2017/04/federation-several-other-jewish-groups.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2017/04/federation-several-other-jewish-groups.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy