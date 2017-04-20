New JLI class explores Six Day War, military ethics

Thursday, April 20, 2017

The newest Rohr Jewish Learning Institute course marks the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War, which reunified Jerusalem under Jewish contr...

The newest Rohr Jewish Learning Institute course marks the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War, which reunified Jerusalem under Jewish control for the first time in 1900 years.

“Survival of a Nation: Exploring Israel Through the Lens of the Six Day War” will be held at Chabad houses in numerous communities.

Sessions include why Judaism cares so much about a certain piece of land despite being a religion of ideas, why there is so much anti-Israel sentiment in the world, the ethics of pre-emptive strikes and collateral damage, how to protect against an enemy that uses human shields, what to do with captured territories and what lies at the heart of the land-for-peace debate.

The course will run for six weeks.

In Birmingham, the course will be held at Bais Ariel Chabad Center on Wednesdays starting April 26 at 7 p.m., or Thursdays starting April 27 at 11:30 a.m. Registration is $89, with 25 percent off for multiple sign-ups.

Chabad of Mobile offers the course on Sundays at 7:30 p.m., starting on April 30. Registration is $60.

The Chabad Center in Metairie is offering two sessions, Mondays at noon or at 7:30 p.m., starting May 8. Registration is $70 with a 10 percent discount for multiple sign-ups or returning students.
Name

slide,6,slide2,5,slide3,3,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: New JLI class explores Six Day War, military ethics
New JLI class explores Six Day War, military ethics
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-mPTMT0sdttw/WPogfOZoneI/AAAAAAAADN0/cfvcnhAUP4UjCuELyQwolKft4Ar-3QHpACLcB/s320/jlicourse.jpg
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-mPTMT0sdttw/WPogfOZoneI/AAAAAAAADN0/cfvcnhAUP4UjCuELyQwolKft4Ar-3QHpACLcB/s72-c/jlicourse.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2017/04/new-jli-class-explores-six-day-war.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2017/04/new-jli-class-explores-six-day-war.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy