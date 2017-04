Seder a Lulu tackles Ten Plagues of Birmingham

As a Jewish ritual with a universal message, the Passover Seder has been adapted to any number of situations and causes, with hundreds of Hagaddahs on the market.In Birmingham, another twist is added with Seder a Lulu, hosted by the Birmingham Pre-Herald. Max Rykov is coordinating the April 9 event at Chez Lulu, held a day before the traditional Seder “so actual Jews can attend,” he said.The Seder story “lends itself to a theatrical occasion, full of cross-cultural camaraderie, revelry and communion,” he said.The 5 p.m. Seder will be “re-imagined to address contemporary realities” in Birmingham, and he has compiled a list of the Ten Plagues of Birmingham , including cronyism, lack of regional cooperation and cultural segregation. Suggestions on how to remedy each of the plagues will be presented as “we will have a ceremonial ‘exodus’ from Mitzrayim, from all the narrow-mindedness that holds our society back.”Guests are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m., but can join in the festivities at any point during the evening for a snack, glass of wine (or four), or a full meal. A special Passover Seder menu will be available.“The food will be exquisite, the company will be delightful, and the story is a universal one of hope and perseverance,” Rykov said.