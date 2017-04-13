Southern Company, Georgia Governor Deal among Conexx honorees

At its May 3 Gala, Conexx: America Israel Business Connector will honor the people and companies who have made significant contributions to ...
The 16th annual event will be at The Twelve Hotel, Atlantic Station in Atlanta at 6 p.m.
The Conexx Gala is Conexx’s community flagship event and networking opportunity. Formerly known as Eagle Star Awards, the gala changed its name to better reflect Conexx’s work toward connecting the Southeast and Israel in business.
The Southern Company will be recognized as U.S. Company of the Year, with Tosaf taking the honors as Israeli Company of the Year. The Tom Glaser Leadership Award will go to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. The Atlanta Jewish Times will be recognized as community partner, and Nexidia will be recognized for the Deal of the Year.
According to Conexx, “Governor Deal has been a steadfast supporter of Georgia's economic and strategic ties with Israel.” He led a five-day business mission to Israel in the summer of 2014 that included business leaders and State of Georgia officials. The delegation visited Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Caesarea, Herzliya and Atlanta's sister city of Ra'anana.
The Southern Company serves customers in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle. Tosaf, an Israeli advanced plastics manufacturer, established its U.S. operations in Bessemer City, N.C., in 2014.
In January 2016, Israeli company NICE Systems acquired Atlanta’s Nexidia interaction analytics software company for $135 million.
Past awardees include South Carolina Business woman Anita Zucker, Hewlett Packard, the City of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Conexx looks to make connections to Israel with companies, organizations and individuals in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Carolinas. Since its founding 22 years ago, the private non-profit and non-governmental organization has been involved in over $1 billion in completed transactions.
The gala helps support Conexx and charitable affiliate the American Israel Educational Institute’s yearlong programming. Over the past 25 years, Conexx and AIEI have earned a reputation as one of the most successful and effective bi-national business organizations in the United States.
The groups work with Israeli companies seeking to establish a U.S. operation, gain access to the U.S. market, and create an American presence with low cost and high visibility.
They also assist American companies desiring entry into the Israeli market or who wish to gain access to cutting-edge Israeli innovations.
Another emphasis is for those looking for a powerful network to promote their products or services to others within the strong Conexx membership base.
This year’s Gala will feature a raffle that includes a grand prize of two airline tickets to Israel, a week stay in a Jerusalem apartment, courtesy of Judy and Shai Robkin and a weekend in the 5-star Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv.
Stephanie Abrams of The Weather Channel will emcee the gala.
Gala tickets are $125. A package including one ticket to the raffle, with a grand prize of a trip to Israel, is $165. Raffle tickets are $50 individually.