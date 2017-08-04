2017 Maccabi Photos: Around the LJCC and Venues

Friday, August 4, 2017

Above: Athletes wait for their host families to pick them up after arrival on July 30.

Orientation and an introduction to Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center

Coordinating at Maccabi Central

A large event like this needs a large grill for trays of chicken

Preparing for the lunch rush at Maccabi Central

Hang Time at the LJCC



In the LJCC lobby, an Atlanta athlete wraps tefillin for the first time



It was cooler than usual for August, but that's still pretty warm

 At the closing ceremony on Aug. 4


2017 Maccabi Photos: Around the LJCC and Venues
