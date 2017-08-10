“There Are Jews Here” part of M'gy Capri Cultural Film Festival

Thursday, August 10, 2017

Emily learns about Sukkot at Temple Emanu-El in Dothan, in the documentary “There Are Jews Here.” “There Are Jews Here,” a film about disa...

Emily learns about Sukkot at Temple Emanu-El in Dothan, in the documentary “There Are Jews Here.”

“There Are Jews Here,” a film about disappearing Jewish communities in Laredo, Tex.; Latrobe, Pa.; and Butte, Mont.; contrasted with the Dothan Jewish community, will be part of the Capri Cultural Film Festival in Montgomery on Aug. 20, and will be screened in Shreveport in September.

The festival showcases different ethnic groups in Montgomery, as seen in motion pictures. The festival kicks off at noon with “Trail of Tears” and photographs from the Hugh Rozelle Collection, presented by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

At 1:30 p.m., “There Are Jews Here” will be screened, presented by the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama. Film producer Brad Lichtenstein said it was eye-opening to realize that there are 1 million Jews in smaller American communities, with a vastly different experience than he had living in Atlanta, Milwaukee and New York.

The filmmakers spent a great deal of time in Dothan, chronicling the life of Temple Emanu-El and detailing the incentive package that lures Jewish families to the area in an effort to keep the community vibrant.

“There Are Jews Here” debuted last summer at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. This is the first theatrical screening in Alabama, and it is also scheduled to be shown at Agudath Achim in Shreveport on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The festival concludes with the little-known but significant 1964 film “Nothing But A Man,” presented by Jacqueline Allen Trimble, chair of the Department of Languages and Literatures at Alabama State University, at 3:30 p.m.

Admission to the film festival is $5, and advance tickets will go on sale on the Capri’s website at noon on Aug. 13.
Name

slide,6,slide2,4,slide3,3,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: “There Are Jews Here” part of M'gy Capri Cultural Film Festival
“There Are Jews Here” part of M'gy Capri Cultural Film Festival
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-Eg0KDYDV2qw/WZBWG6twL8I/AAAAAAAADnc/gUMZ4NlM07sNRWyZEOon-LJ5uRMOo2SxACLcBGAs/s320/Dothan_Emily_Sukkhat_web.jpg
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-Eg0KDYDV2qw/WZBWG6twL8I/AAAAAAAADnc/gUMZ4NlM07sNRWyZEOon-LJ5uRMOo2SxACLcBGAs/s72-c/Dothan_Emily_Sukkhat_web.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2017/08/there-are-jews-here-part-of-mgy-capri.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2017/08/there-are-jews-here-part-of-mgy-capri.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy