Mesch AZA presents Jam4Sam benefit for childhood cancer center

The annual Jam4Sam, presented by Mesch AZA with the Levite Jewish Community Center, will be on Sept. 10 at Red Hills Brewery in Birmingham, starting at 1 p.m.Local bands will perform in a benefit for Children’s of Alabama’s Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, in memory of Sam Lapidus, an AZA member who died in 2008 at age 14 after battling Ewing’s sarcoma for several years.Scheduled bands include The Old Paints, The Essentialist, and Ice Storm Zebra. The Jam began shortly after Lapidus’ death as friends who had a band started the event in his memory and to benefit Children’s of Alabama.The event is open to all ages. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at the LJCC, or at the door.