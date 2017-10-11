Debra Band visiting Mobile as Ahavas Chesed artist in residence

Psalm 128 by Debra BandDebra Band will visit Mobile as Ahavas Chesed’s artist in residence the weekend of Oct. 27 and speak about her art.Band, descended from an eminent rabbinic family, has been involved with Hebrew manuscripts since 1987, and studied Jewish texts along with medieval European and Middle Eastern painting.In addition to her illuminated manuscripts, she does illuminated and paper cut ketubot. She speaks regularly at Women’s League of Conservative Judaism events, and she is also involved in medical ethics review.Her newest book, “Kabbalat Shabbat: The Grand Unification” has illuminated paintings of traditional Friday evening blessings for the synagogue and home. “Arise! Arise! Deborah, Ruth and Hannah” presents the stories of three Biblical women who stood up at crucial moments in Jewish history.Earlier works include “The Song of Songs: The Honeybee in the Garden” and “I Will Wake the Dawn: Illuminated Psalms.”She will speak during the 6 p.m. service on Oct. 27, describing the mystical significance of "L'cha Dodi" and her artistic interpretation of it. At the 10 a.m. service on Oct. 28, she will speak about her personal journey and relate it to the week's Torah portion. A luncheon will follow, advance reservations are requested. Members of Springhill Avenue Temple are being invited to attend the events.On the morning of Oct. 29, she will conduct an art workshop for teens and adults. Deadline to sign up for the class, which is limited to 20 participants and costs $36, is Oct. 8.Two of her books, “Kabbalat Shabbat” and “Arise” will be available at a discount.