NOLA Chabad, Hadassah teaming up for a 200-woman challah bake

Chabad of Louisiana and Hadassah New Orleans are planning to have 200 women in the area participate in a Women’s Mega Challah Bake 200. Th...
The Oct. 25 event is for ages 18 and up, and will be at Gates of Prayer in Metairie, starting at 7 p.m. Registration will open at 6:45 p.m.
This event is for the beginner to the advanced challah baker. No prior experience is necessary. Participants will make the dough from scratch and will learn to knead and braid the dough into loaves. The women will then choose from a variety of toppings to garnish their challah.
While the dough rises, there will be refreshments and a wine bar. Each woman will receive a customized apron.
The program will also feature a Woman of Valor presentation, where women from the community will have a chance to honor a loved one. Dedications will be on the event website, in the event program and in a display at the event. One dedication is $118, three are $180.
There are over 30 women currently involved in arranging the event, representing a wide range of synagogues and organizations across the community.
Registration is $25 by Oct. 15, and $36 after. Advance reservations are required, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Registration can be done here.