GiveNOLA brings big results in Jewish community

Monday, May 7, 2018

Numerous Jewish agencies participated in this year’s GiveNOLA 24-hour online fundraiser on May 1, with the Jewish Federation of Greater New ...

Numerous Jewish agencies participated in this year’s GiveNOLA 24-hour online fundraiser on May 1, with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans once again pulling in big numbers.

Overall, GiveNOLA Day raised $5.57 million, with the Ogden Museum once again raising the most, with $334,180.

The Federation set a goal of 150 gifts, just below the 156 they attracted last year, but easily surpassed it with 215 gifts over the 24 hours.

For the fourth year in a row, the Federation placed first among small organizations, earning an additional $10,000. The Federation came in seventh overall with a listed total of $92,416, but matching funds and bonus funds will boost the figure. Last year the Federation’s final figure was $121,676.

During the day, the Federation had Power Hours with matching funds that were contributed by the Federation’s annual campaign co-chairs, Julie Schwartz and David Radlauer, and Federation CEO Arnie Fielkow, and his wife, Susan Fielkow.

The dividing line between large and small organizations is an operating budget of $1 million.

Jewish Community Day School in Metairie had its most successful GiveNOLA Day, raising $25,600, plus a $20,000 match by three donors for a total of $45,600. Last year, the school raised just under $16,000.

The school received 141 gifts, and in the small organizations category ranked first in Jefferson Parish for education, second in education among all parishes.

The Anti-Defamation League received $23,831 from 101 gifts, far above last year’s $4,043. The ADL received a $1,000 Rock Around The Clock bonus for 11 p.m. to midnight. Any organization receiving a gift of at least $10 in a particular hour is eligible to randomly be selected for that hour’s prize.

Tulane Hillel set an ambitious goal of $18,000 but raised $16,400 on 69 gifts, still a significant increase from last year’s $11,968.

The New Orleans Jewish Community Center, which did not participate last year due to its capital campaign, raised $5,786 from 65 gifts.

Jewish Children’s Regional Service attracted 62 gifts for $3,564, the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana raised $3,327 on 24 gifts, Jewish Family Service of Greater New Orleans had 62 gifts for $2,873, Avodah raised $2,726 from 34 donors, National Council of Jewish Women attracted $2,398 from 37 gifts, Beth Israel received $1,452 from 11 gifts, Hadassah New Orleans had 20 gifts for $679, Northshore Jewish Congregation had six donors contribute $305. Torah Academy made its GiveNOLA debut with four gifts for $186, but had just done its own major online fundraiser the week before.
Name

slide,5,slide2,4,slide3,3,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: GiveNOLA brings big results in Jewish community
GiveNOLA brings big results in Jewish community
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-japcM7sV6jM/WwVPD4Ps8UI/AAAAAAAAEP0/k9y14Z-FVyAd1CdkrI1yS_bshcDuianYACLcBGAs/s320/givenola.jpg
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-japcM7sV6jM/WwVPD4Ps8UI/AAAAAAAAEP0/k9y14Z-FVyAd1CdkrI1yS_bshcDuianYACLcBGAs/s72-c/givenola.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2018/05/givenola-brings-big-results-in-jewish.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2018/05/givenola-brings-big-results-in-jewish.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy