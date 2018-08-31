Selichot in the region

Two congregations in the region are screening "Maktub" as part of SelichotThis year, Selichot, the night of reflection that ushers in the High Holy Day season, will be on Sept. 1.will screen “The Testament” at 5:45 p.m., with Labor Day barbecue. The film is a completely different take on Holocaust films, with the Orthodox main character working for a state-sponsored Holocaust research group. While battling with Austrian officials over a housing development planned for a site where he believes a massacre of Jewish laborers took place, he comes across his mother’s secret file containing her video Holocaust testimony.It turns out his mother wasn’t Jewish — she was abandoned by a maid and worked in a Jewish household, being raised alongside them and going along with them when the Nazis came. The revelation leads to a crisis of identity.Emanu-El’s service will be at 8 p.m., with the introduction of a new Days of Awe composition for piano, violin and cello.will have Selichot Songs of Repentance, led by Rabbi Stephen Slater and Sarah Metzger, and a dessert reception, starting at 8:15 p.m.will have two Selichot programs at 5 p.m. For adults, there will be a brown bag dinner, followed by a short Israeli film and discussion. At the same time, the children will have a discussion of the Jewish values of kavod and b’tzelem Elohim. After those programs, the two groups will convene in the sanctuary for Havdalah, selichot and the changing of the Torah covers.in Huntsville will have Selichot in the sanctuary at 5:30 p.m.in Huntsville will have Havdalah, a movie and Selichot, starting at 8 p.m.in Mobile will have the changing of the Torah covers at 7 p.m., and Selichot at 8 p.m.in Montgomery will have Selichot at 7:30 p.m.in Pensacola will screen “Maktub” at 7 p.m., followed by Selichot at approximately 9 p.m. The Israeli comedy is the story of two small-time gangsters who have a near-death experience, and set out to change their lives by fulfilling prayers that are left at the Western Wall.in Alexandria will have Selichot at 7:30 p.m., with refreshments afterward.in Baton Rouge will screen “Maktub” at 6 p.m. along with a dairy potluck dinner, then hold Selichot at 8 p.m.in Baton Rouge will have Selichot at 10 a.m.in Metairie will have a panel discussion based on the phrase “who shall live and who shall die” — and what happens when a person is faced with making such a decision.The evening will begin with Ma’ariv and Havdalah at 8:30 p.m., followed by a panel with three members who have been faced with life or death decisions. Judge Miriam Waltzer was the first woman DA in Orleans Parish and the first woman elected to Orleans Parish Criminal Court. She moved to the Court of Appeals in 1992. From the bench she created innovative programs to educate juvenile offenders instead of sending them to prison.Gregory Rich is the owner of the Avian and Exotic Animal Hospital of Louisiana and a winner of several animal health awards. He has also served multiple times as the president of the Southeast Louisiana Veterinary Association.Peter Seltzer founded and runs Gateway Emergency Medical Services Training, which provides vocational health career training to high school students. He has over 15 years of experience in EMS, working for New Orleans EMS, the National Park Service, and Tulane University School of Medicine.At 10 p.m., Elliot Finkelstein will lead the Selichot service.’s Selichot will start with a 6 p.m. dinner, followed by the service at 7:30 p.m. There will be an exclusive photo exhibit on transformation and change, with photos by Sinai members, including Ashley Merlin Gold, Max Cohen, Wendy Good and Austin Kent.in Metairie will hold Selichot at 10 p.m. at Beth Israel, not at the Metairie Chabad as previously announced.in Metairie will have a dessert reception at 8 p.m., followed by “The Music and Musings of Selichot,” at 9 p.m.will screen “Mr. Rogers and Me,” a documentary about Fred Rogers. The viewing starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion with Rabbi Alexis Berk. The Selichot service, “A Contemplation of Deep and Simple,” starts at 8:30 p.m.in New Orleans will have a farbrengen at 11:30 p.m., followed by Selichot at 1 a.m. on Sept. 2.in New Orleans will hold Selichot at 11 p.m.in Shreveport will have Havdalah and a film screening at 8 p.m., followed by a snack around 9:15 p.m. and the Selichot service.in Shreveport will screen “RBG” at 6 p.m., followed by the Selichot service.