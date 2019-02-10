LSU, Check Point agreement a tangible trade mission result

Related:

On Jan. 15, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the signing of a research agreement between Check Point Software Technologies of Israel and the Stephenson Technologies Corp., the applied research corporation at Louisiana State University, which serves U.S. federal markets.Check Point will work with Stephenson to commission the partnership’s Innovation and Integration Lab, dedicated to developing next-generation cybersecurity solutions for industry and government clients. The partnership agreement was signed by Julie Mitchell, Check Point strategic account manager, and Jeff Moulton, president of Stephenson Technologies Corp.“I am happy to welcome Check Point Software Technologies to Louisiana as we continue to expand our role as a U.S. leader in cybersecurity innovation,” Edwards said. “Cyber threats are always evolving, and new partnerships such as this one with Stephenson Technologies Corp. at LSU represent a critical effort for protecting vital assets, both public and private. This agreement is a direct result of our meeting with Check Point officials in Tel Aviv during our trade mission to Israel last fall. We look forward to a rewarding relationship that will build Louisiana’s strength and leadership in cybersecurity.”Check Point is an international network security vendor with 4,300 employees who protect over 100,000 global businesses and organizations from cyber attacks. Edwards met with company leaders during the October 2018 trade mission to Israel, laying the groundwork for this venture.One element of the new partnership is designed to develop cybersecurity training scenarios at the Joint Cyber Training Lab in LSU Innovation Park, with the LSU-based team integrating, customizing and testing a variety of Check Point products and technologies. The Joint Cyber Training Lab has worked extensively with the Louisiana National Guard’s cybersecurity specialists and has led the Cyber Shield training exercise involving National Guard cybersecurity teams from all 50 states.Moulton, who was also on the October mission, said “The evolving challenges we face in cybersecurity – particularly around critical infrastructure and resilience – need new ways of thinking, and we’re excited about working with a company of Check Point’s technical caliber to develop new technologies.”