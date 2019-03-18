New Kosher options for Nashville visitors

Monday, March 18, 2019

The calls to Chabad of Nashville are frequent: Someone is visiting Nashville on vacation or for a conference, and needs to find kosher food....

Realizing the options are limited, especially for those seeking meals with meat or chicken, Chabad of Nashville has launched Nashville Kosher Take Out. “As the phones kept on ringing, with many people seeking Glatt Kosher meals,” explained Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel, “we knew we needed to come up with another alternative for people to get high quality delicious Kosher takeout food, and the brainstorming began.”

The service’s mission is “to provide visitors to Nashville with delicious mouth-watering kosher meals,” Tiechtel said. “Whether one is a traveler visiting Nashville, or if one calls Nashville home and desired a delicious kosher meal delivered to their home via Uber, we now have them covered.”

Meals are ordered through the website, which lists the available options. It is requested that orders be placed at least 48 hours in advance. Delivery is available through Uber and Lyft to area hotels and other local addresses, or pickup is available at Chabad, Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to speak to a NKTO representative, call Chabad at (615) 646-5750.

“Nashvillekoshertakeout.com looks forward to the opportunity to serve the Nashville community with all their Kosher meal take out needs,” Tiechtel said.
