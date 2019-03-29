MENU MENU Southern Jewish Life SEARCH Home

Passover in the South Many congregations in the region are having community Seders. Contact congregations directly for reservations, or to be matched with a famil...



Alabama



Beth Shalom in Auburn will have its Seder with Rabbi Matt Dreffin, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Women’s Club of Auburn. Reservations are $15 for members, $25 for non-members, $5 for ages 5 to 12, maximum of $30 per family.



Bais Ariel Chabad Center in Birmingham will have a community first night Seder, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. Services will be at 6:30 p.m., and a children’s dinner is at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are $40 for adults, $20 for children.



Birmingham’s Temple Emanu-El will have a Seder on April 19 for congregants and guests of all faiths, led by Cantor Jessica Roskin. Reservations for the 6 p.m. Seder are $25, $10 for ages 6 and under, and are due by April 16.



Etz Chayim in Huntsville will hold its Seder on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are $36.



The community Seder for Temple B’nai Sholom in Huntsville will be April 22 at the Cooper House. Reservations are $40 and are requested by April 12.



Ahavas Chesed in Mobile will have a Seder on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a brief Shabbat service at 6 p.m. Reservations for the Seder are $40 for members, $50 for non-members, $10 for ages 9 to 15, free for 8 and under. Reservation deadline is April 12.



Mobile’s Springhill Avenue Temple will have its Seder on April 19 at 6 p.m., led by Rabbi Howard Kosovske. Catering will be by The Seder Team, Howard Silverman, Nate Ginsberg, David Rose and Richard Rose. Reservations are $36 for members, $45 for non-members, ages 13 and under are free.



Agudath Israel-Etz Ahayem in Montgomery will have its congregational Seder on April 20 at 6 p.m. Reservations are $25 for adults, $15 for ages 6 to 13.



Temple Beth Or in Montgomery will have its Seder on April 19 at 6 p.m. Reservations are $25 for adults, $10 for ages 6 to 12, by April 15.



Hillel at the University of Alabama is hosting Seders on April 19 and 20 at 5:30 p.m. The Seder is free for students, but reservations are needed, and supporters can sponsor the Seder



Chabad at the University of Alabama will be holding Seders on April 19 at 7:45 p.m. and April 20 at 8:30 p.m. Lunches are scheduled for April 20 and 21 at 1:30 p.m. There is no charge for students.





Florida



Chabad Emerald Coast in Destin will have a Seder on April 19 at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are $36 for adults, $20 for children, but nobody will be turned away for lack of funds.



B’nai Israel in Panama City will hold its Seder on April 20 at 6 p.m. As in past years, the Seder is open to the community. The Seder service will be conducted by B’nai Israel’s Mike and Mary Starkman and will be hosted by the Temple Sisterhood. The Seder will be at One Thirty One (Trigo’s). Reservations for members are $40 adults, $15 children; for non-members it is $48 for adults, $20 for children. Reserve by April 10. Seating is limited and has sold out in the past.



B’nai Israel in Pensacola will have a Seder on April 19 and 20 at 6 p.m.



Temple Beth El in Pensacola will have a Seder on April 19 at 6 p.m., led by Rabbi Joel Fleekop and catered by Nancy’s Haute Cuisine. Members are $36, adult non-members are $42. Teens, college and military are $20. Ages 5 to 12 are $15, and age 4 and under are free. Reservations are due by April 12.



A Women’s Seder at Beth El will be on April 25 at 6 p.m., led by Andrea Fleekop and catered by Sydney McAbee. Reservations are $20.



Chabad of Pensacola is hosting a Seder on April 19 and 20 at 7:15 p.m. Reservations are $18 for adults, $10 for children.





Louisiana



Beth Shalom in Baton Rouge will have a family-friendly Second Night Seder on April 20 at 5:30 p.m. Reservations, due on April 12, are $30 for adult members, $45 for non-members. Children and students of member families are free.



B’nai Israel in Baton Rouge will have a Second Seder on April 20 at 6 p.m. Reservations are $36 for members and their guests, $45 for non-members. For ages 16 and under, members are $18, non-members are $25. Reservations are required by April 12.



Temple Shalom in Lafayette will have its Seder on April 19 at 6 p.m. at the City Club at River Ranch. Reservations, due April 1, are $40 for members and member guests, $10 for children through high school age. For non-members, reservations are $75, $25 for children. Jewish college students are $25.



Temple Sinai in Lake Charles will have its Seder on April 19 at 6 p.m., at Reeve’s Uptown.



The community Seder at B’nai Israel in Monroe is April 19 at 6 p.m., catered by Chef Pat Nolan. Meal choices are brisket, chicken or vegetarian. Reservations, due on April 15, are $45 for members, $50 for non-members, children are half-price for brisket. The event is open to everyone.



Beth Israel in Metairie will have a Second Night Seder, April 20. Mincha will be at 7:20 p.m., followed by the Seder at 8. All are welcome, but reservations are required. Reservations are $36 for adult members, $54 non-members. Children are $20 for members, $36 for non-members. All children 5 and under are free. Those with financial considerations should contact Rabbi Gabe Greenberg.



Gates of Prayer in Metairie will have a Second Night Seder on April 20, catered by Chandra Brice. Reservations are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 4 to 10. Under 4 are free, and reservations are guaranteed only through April 12. Reservations after that are space-available, and are $35.



While Shir Chadash in Metairie is not holding a group Seder, Rabbi Deborah Silver is hosting a second night Seder in her home on April 20 for about 20 people who do not have family nearby.



A Young Adult Federation-JNOLA Seder will be held at Temple Sinai in New Orleans on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. The congregation will have a Second Night Seder, April 20 at 6 p.m., open to the community. Tickets are $36 for member adults, $40 for non-member adults, $10 for college students, $15 for member children 12 and under, and $18 for non-member children 12 and under.



Temple Sinai is also hosting an LGBTQ Interfaith Seder, April 23 at 6 p.m., co-sponsored by Jewish Pride New Orleans.



Tulane Chabad will host Seders on April 19 at 7:45 p.m., and April 20 at 8:30 p.m. They will also offer a Passover meal plan.



Touro Synagogue in New Orleans will have a Seder on April 19 at 6:30 p.m., following the 6 p.m. service. The Seder will be led by Rabbis Alexis Berk and Todd Silverman, and Cantor Kevin Margolius. Reservations are $30 for members, $40 for non-members and $13 for ages 3 to 12 by April 11. Late reservations are $40 for members, $50 for non-members.



The Krewe du Jieux will have its potluck KreweSeder on April 20 at 6 p.m., contact the Krewe for more information.



Agudath Achim in Shreveport will have its Seder on April 20 at 6 p.m. Reservations through April 10 are $25 for members age 13 and up, $15 for ages 7 to 12, with a $90 family maximum. Non-members are $30 for age 13 and up, $20 for ages 8 to 12, $10 for ages 5 to 7.



B’nai Zion in Shreveport will have a Seder led by Rabbi Jana De Benedetti, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are $45 for member adults, $20 for member students age 13 and up, $18 for ages 5 to 12, $50 for non-members, $20 for non-members age 5 and up. After April 5, reservations go up to $50 for member adults, $25 for ages 13 and up, $20 for ages 5 to 12.





Mississippi



Hebrew Union Congregation in Greenville will have its Seder on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are $30, free for those under 7.



The Museum of Mississippi History, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life will host the Mississippi Freedom Seder on April 16, at 6 p.m. in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. Additional details here.



Beth Israel in Jackson will have a Second Seder, April 20 at 6 p.m. Reservations are required by April 15, and are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 12 and under.



