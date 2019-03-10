Pizmon to perform throughout New Orleans, Mississippi

Pizmon, the co-ed pluralistic Jewish a cappella group from Columbia University, Barnard College and the Jewish Theological Seminary, will be in the region on an Alternative Spring Break concert tour this month.Established in 1987 as the first collegiate Jewish a capella group, Pizmon has traveled to hundreds of communities within the United States and around the world to share their love of Jewish music and culture. Pizmon’s repertoire consists primarily of liturgical pieces, Israeli rock and pop, Yiddish and Ladino music, and children’s songs.Their 14 members come from a wide range of Judaic backgrounds.On March 15, they will perform at the 8 p.m. Sisterhood “Sock” Shabbat at Gates of Prayer in Metairie. Come to services in socks or slippers and bring a donation of children’s socks for Kingsley House of New Orleans.On March 16, Pizmon will lead the 9 a.m. Shabbat services, give a musical drash and lead songs during the Kiddush lunch at Beth Israel in Metairie.Pizmon will meet with students at Touro Synagogue in New Orleans during religious school on March 17, then head to Natchez for a free 7 p.m. concert at the historic Temple B’nai Israel. Contributions to the B’nai Israel restoration fund are welcome.On March 18, Pizmon will perform at Hebrew Union Congregation in Greenville, at 7 p.m. Communities throughout the Delta are invited.Beth Israel in Jackson will have Purim with Pizmon on March 20. Beth Israel Temple Youth will hold a Purim carnival from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the social hall, then there will be music, megillah reading and a Pizmon Purim Spiel in the sanctuary starting at 6:15 p.m. The Pizmon singers will also lead a megillah reading on March 21 at 9:30 a.m.After their tour of New Orleans and Mississippi, they will spend Shabbat in Houston before returning to campus.Each Spring Break, Pizmon travels to spread their passion for Jewish music through their Music Outreach Initiative. Their travel fund subsidizes the cost of the trip so they can visit communities that they could not otherwise reach during the school year. They engage in community service oriented work, and spread love of Jewish music to residents of old age homes, hospitals, schools and congregations.