Many Jewish groups involved in this year's GiveNOLA Day, May 7

Several Jewish organizations in the New Orleans area will participate in this year’s GiveNOLA Day, a midnight-to-midnight online fundraising...
Now in its sixth year, almost 700 non-profits participate in GiveNOLA, and last year almost $5.6 million was raised through 49,000 donations. A Lagniappe Fund is divided among the organizations in proportion to how much they raised.
The organizations with the most money raised gets a $10,000 bonus in both the large and small organization categories. Similar awards go to groups with the most individual donors. Bonuses are given through fifth place.
There are also hourly Rock Around the Clock bonuses of $1,000, and any organization with a donation during that hour is eligible for the drawing. The minimum donation is $10.
Last year, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans placed first among small organizations for the fourth year in a row, with $92,416 before matching funds were added. The dividing line between large and small organizations is an operating budget of $1 million.
In addition to the Federation, participating organizations include Jewish Children’s Regional Service, Jewish Community Day School, Jewish Family Service of Greater New Orleans, National Council of Jewish Women Greater New Orleans Section, Northshore Jewish Congregation, the Anti-Defamation League, Avodah, Beth Israel, Hadassah New Orleans, Tulane Hillel, the Jewish Community Center and Slater Torah Academy.
Other institutions taking part include Isidore Newman School, Longue Vue and the Touro Infirmary Foundation.
Last year, the Day School placed first in Jefferson Parish in the education category, raising $25,600 plus a $20,000 match by three donors.
Instead of a GiveNOLA Fest this year, there will be a partnership with Young Leadership Council to have Get Down and GiveNOLA at the Wednesday at the Square concert series.
Donors may make contributions as early as May 1 here.