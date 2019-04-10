Minn. to Miss.: Rosen becoming new rabbi in Jackson

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Jackson’s Beth Israel, home of the only full-time rabbinic pulpit in Mississippi, will have a new rabbi as of July 1, Rabbi Joseph Rosen. ...

Jackson’s Beth Israel, home of the only full-time rabbinic pulpit in Mississippi, will have a new rabbi as of July 1, Rabbi Joseph Rosen.

Rosen grew up in Rochester, Minn., where both of his parents work for the Mayo Clinic. “Their dedication to helping others led me to seek a future where I could do the same,” he said.

He is finishing his studies at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, where he will be ordained next month. His undergraduate degree is from Brandeis University, with a major in psychology. That and his passion for Judaism, along with his desire to help others, led him to pursue the rabbinate, and “18 days” after graduating from Brandeis, he was on his way to Jerusalem for his first year of rabbinic school.

As a student rabbi, he has served at Rockdale Temple in Cincinnati; Temple Beth El in Beckley, W.Va.; Mt. Zion in Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, Va. Rather than enter the rabbinate as an assistant in a large congregation, he decided he wanted to serve in a smaller community.

He is also working on clinical pastoral education, to become a certified chaplain. He is also a Fellow at the Religious Action Center, and heads the chapel committee at HUC.

He succeeds Rabbi Jeffrey Kurtz-Lendner, who will become the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines.
Name

slide,4,slide2,5,slide3,3,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: Minn. to Miss.: Rosen becoming new rabbi in Jackson
Minn. to Miss.: Rosen becoming new rabbi in Jackson
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-EYmm2fla6vY/XLD-muNkrJI/AAAAAAAAE8A/LE6YBAVncrQQNigBFnLjg4GmbMuGlezNQCLcBGAs/s320/Rosen.jpg
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-EYmm2fla6vY/XLD-muNkrJI/AAAAAAAAE8A/LE6YBAVncrQQNigBFnLjg4GmbMuGlezNQCLcBGAs/s72-c/Rosen.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2019/04/minn-to-miss-rosen-becoming-new-rabbi.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2019/04/minn-to-miss-rosen-becoming-new-rabbi.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy