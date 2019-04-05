Rabbi Daniel Sherman to lead Nola's Temple SInai

Friday, April 5, 2019

Pending the congregation’s annual meeting next month, Rabbi Daniel Sherman will be the new senior rabbi at Temple Sinai in New Orleans, the ...

Pending the congregation’s annual meeting next month, Rabbi Daniel Sherman will be the new senior rabbi at Temple Sinai in New Orleans, the congregation announced.

The congregation’s search committee and board both voted unanimously to select him.

"I feel very honored to become Temple Sinai's next Senior Rabbi and am thrilled to be joining the congregation in time to celebrate its 150th birthday next year," said Sherman. "I am very excited to help our members find their own paths to live modern and meaningful Jewish lives."

Temple Sinai President Robin Giarrusso said "We are very pleased to welcome Rabbi Sherman to our community. We look forward to his engaging and warm demeanor, zest for teaching all ages, and strong belief in community service."

A Tulsa native, Sherman has been active in the Reform movement throughout his life, attending the movement’s summer camps and the National Federation of Temple Youth.

His father, Charles Sherman, was rabbi of Temple Israel in Tulsa from 1976 until his retirement in 2013.

Sherman received his degree in history at Yale University, and has a Masters of Arts in Hebrew Letters from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

He was ordained in 1999, becoming the assistant and associate rabbi at Temple Shalom in Naples, Fla. In 2006, he became rabbi of Tree of Life in Columbia, S.C., and is currently senior rabbi at Temple Dor Dorim in Weston, Fla.

He, his wife Morgan, son Shai and daughter Janna will move to New Orleans this summer.

Sherman succeeds Rabbi Matthew Reimer. The congregation will hold a Farewell Shabbat for Reimer on May 10.


Name

slide,4,slide2,5,slide3,3,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: Rabbi Daniel Sherman to lead Nola's Temple SInai
Rabbi Daniel Sherman to lead Nola's Temple SInai
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-5cZ-1jjRcIY/XKfTwOclaZI/AAAAAAAAE68/j_s2XjZLLH4GxNxSu0rbS5uGwGk0UcztACLcBGAs/s320/rabbisherman.jpg
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-5cZ-1jjRcIY/XKfTwOclaZI/AAAAAAAAE68/j_s2XjZLLH4GxNxSu0rbS5uGwGk0UcztACLcBGAs/s72-c/rabbisherman.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2019/04/rabbi-daniel-sherman-to-lead-nolas.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2019/04/rabbi-daniel-sherman-to-lead-nolas.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy