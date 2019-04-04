Rep. Brooks lashes back at Alabama Holocaust Commission criticism

Original Article:

After the Alabama Holocaust Commission condemned the March 25 remarks by U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, where he quoted portions of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” in a speech on the U.S. House floor, Brooks fired back at the commission, saying the commission “refuses to learn from history” and is “condoning” the use of “Big Lie propaganda.”The April 3 letter from the commission criticized Brooks for using the Nazi “Big Lie” theme to describe the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller on whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Brooks accused the mainstream media and Democrats of using a “Big Lie,” to which the commission objected to his use of “Mein Kampf” and invoking Hitler’s name “to condemn those with whom he disagrees.”The statement pointed out the origin of the “big lie” concept, that Hitler attributed the “Big Lie” to an “unqualified capacity for falsehood” among Jews, and that Jews “know only too well how to use a falsehood for the basest of purposes. From time immemorial, however, the Jews have known better than any others how falsehood and calumny can be exploited.”Brooks, in his response, insisted the “Big Lie Propaganda Tactic used by Germany’s Socialist Party… caused horrific damage and is responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of innocent people during the Holocaust and World War II.“The Germany Socialist Party’s use of the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic is history’s most infamous example of the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic’s use,” he added. “As such, its citation is entirely appropriate as a way to learn from history’s mistakes rather than repeat them.”Brooks said that “Rather than attack those who oppose the use of the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic that had such horrific consequences long ago, the Alabama Holocaust Commission should learn from history and condemn its use by Socialist Democrats in America who have claimed, without credible supporting evidence (as determined by the Mueller Report), that President Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election.”He said that accusation of collusion “struck at the very heart of our Republic” and should be condemned.He concluded, “The Alabama Holocaust Commission’s bizarre and history-ignoring letter prompts one to wonder how many of the Commission’s members joined America’s Socialist Democrats in undermining the legitimacy of the 2016 presidential election by also spreading the ‘Big Lie,’ without credible evidence, that President Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential race.”The Alabama Holocaust Commission is a non-partisan organization that was established by the Alabama Legislature in 1999, using “public and private resources to provide Holocaust and genocide education to all Alabamians.”