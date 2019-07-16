Registration Open for Henry S. Jacobs Camp 50th Anniversary Weekend

The 50th summer is winding down at the Union for Reform Judaism’s Henry S. Jacobs Camp in Utica, and registration for the “50 Years of Jacob...
The Mississippi camp, a haven for Jewish students from smaller Southern communities, will celebrate its history the weekend of Nov. 1 in New Orleans.
Events will begin on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at Touro Synagogue, with a welcome reception. Shabbat services will start at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7:30 p.m. and a song session at 8:30. An after-party is planned for 9:30 p.m., with details to be announced.
On Nov. 2, activities move to the Uptown Jewish Community Center, with camp-style Shabbat morning services at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., camp activities will begin, including basketball in the gym, inflatable Gaga, kickball on the field, lanyard making, a bounce house and art activities.
Ultimate Frisbee will take over the field at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch and snowballs will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a song session at 12:30 p.m. A Jewish tour of New Orleans will be available at 1 p.m.
The evening gala will be at the National World War II Museum, for ages 21 and up. There will be cocktails starting at 7 p.m., with dinner at 7:45 p.m. and dancing to follow. Havdalah and a friendship circle will be at 10:30 p.m.
Registration is $180 for adults, $90 for ages 21 to 25, and both include the entire weekend. Registration for ages 8 to 20 is $50, and ages 1 to 7 is $25, and includes the Friday night and Saturday daytime activities. Sponsors have subsidized the cost, but those still unable to pay the registration fee can contact Jacob Fijman through the reunion website to ensure attendance.
Registration is requested by Sept. 15. A special group rate is available at the Hotel Intercontinental.