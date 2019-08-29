Kosher Natural Health Expo in Birmingham on Sept. 15

A unique all-day expo on natural health and wellness will be coming to Birmingham in September, as the Kosher Natural and Holistic Health Ex...
Kosher Natural and Holistic Health Expo will be held at Knesseth Israel Congregation in Mountain Brook on Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be over 40 vendors and at least 15 lecturers on a wide range of topics, from health, personal training, nutrition, how to heal anxiety and depression naturally, natural healing, heal one’s gut, how to stop self-sabotaging, how emotions affect health, weight loss and body image, and more.
There will be an emphasis on organic foods, and vegan and non-vegan organic all-natural skin care products. Vendors will include aspects of health, nutrition, healing modalities, meditation, energy healing, biomagnetism, nutrition, exercise, fitness, herbology, fermented products, probiotics, health coaches, bemer technology, earthing, organic chocolates, natural makeup, organic skin care products, organic supplements, healing crystals, massages, water filtering technology and much more.
The first expo was held in Brooklyn, N.Y., in May. Lecture topics included conquering chronic illness, whole foods and plant-based nutrition, children’s nutrition, holistic dentistry, Lyme disease, and a session on the Biblical roots of cannabis.
The expo was started by Leah Kineret Narboni, founder of Inside Out Healthy Living, which focuses on integrative health with the motto “treat the cause, not the symptom.”
Narboni said she started the expo “to spread knowledge and awareness… about different and new modalities of healing that are unknown to many.”
Over the past 40 years, chronic diseases including fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease and others have increased across the country. “The holistic approach integrates diet, nutrition, fitness and other unique treatments not widely known that can help to ease many of these conditions and help people live healthier and happier,” Narboni said.
While the term kosher refers to Jewish dietary laws, far more people outside the Jewish community pay attention to kosher labels, from a diverse cross-section of groups. Some are Bible-believing Christians who are exploring the Jewish roots of their faith. Others do so for dietary reasons that have nothing to do with religion, as kosher symbols are useful for vegetarians, those with allergies to dairy products, or those who simply consider kosher to be an extra level of supervision in the manufacturing process.
While Narboni plans to do these events across the country, the Birmingham event is the first one scheduled outside New York.
Admission is $18 in advance, $26 at the door. Children are admitted free.
