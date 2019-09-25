Alumni from 27 states coming to Jacobs Camp 50th anniversary

As the reservations deadline approaches for the Henry S. Jacobs Camp 50th Anniversary Celebration in New Orleans, over 200 camp friends and ...
The Utica, Miss., Reform summer camp will celebrate its history starting on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at Touro Synagogue, with a welcome reception. Shabbat services will start at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7:30 p.m. and a song session at 8:30. An after-party is planned for 9:30 p.m. at the Library Bar on Prytania Street, lasting until 12:30 a.m.
On Nov. 2, activities move to the Uptown Jewish Community Center, with camp-style Shabbat morning services at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., camp activities will begin, including basketball in the gym, inflatable Gaga, kickball on the field, lanyard making, a bounce house and art activities.
Ultimate Frisbee will take over the field at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and snowballs will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a song session at 12:30 p.m.
A Jewish tour of New Orleans will be available at 1 p.m. Led by Alan Raphael, the bus tour will include past and present sites of Jewish congregations, St. Charles Avenue mansions and historic businesses, and the site of the future Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, which originated at the camp and will reopen in New Orleans next year.
The evening gala will be at the National World War II Museum, for ages 21 and up. There will be cocktails starting at 7 p.m., with dinner at 7:45 p.m. and dancing to follow. Havdalah and a friendship circle will be at 10:30 p.m.
The weekend is chaired by Diane and Alan Franco, and Robin and Billy Orgel. Honorary chairs are Susan and Macy Hart.
Registration for the weekend is $180, and includes the Shabbat evening events at Touro, Saturday activities at the Uptown JCC including lunch, the dinner celebration at The National WW2 Museum and a 50th Anniversary T-shirt. Young adult registration for ages 21 to 25 is $90. Registration for ages 8 to 20 are $50 and do not include the Saturday night event. Registration for ages 1 to 7 is $25 and includes babysitting during the Shabbat evening service. Reservation deadline is Oct. 1.
For additional information and reservations, check jacobscamp.org/50thReunion. A special group hotel rate is available at the Hotel Intercontinental.