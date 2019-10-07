Singer, Greenberg co-chairing NOLA Research for the Cure gala

On Oct. 16, Canal Place will become part of the fight against breast cancer, as the Shops at Canal Place will open for the Research for the ...
Attendees can shop and browse while enjoying New Orleans’ finest restaurants, caterers and local music from 6 to 9 p.m.
Research for the Cure is the new version of the center’s previous annual Key to the Cure event.
The center facilitates and supports cancer-focused research through collaborations between member institutions LSU Health New Orleans, Tulane University School of Medicine, Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health System. Together they compete for millions in federal cancer research dollars, earning $23.6 million in 2018 alone and $335 million since 2002.
Barbara Greenberg and Sue Singer are co-chairing the event. Honorary chairs are former TV and radio journalist Angela Hill, WWL TV anchor Karen Swensen and Saks Fifth Avenue New Orleans General Manager Carolyn Elder.
For Greenberg, the fight against cancer is personal, having lost her mother, sister and husband to cancer. “Now my three children are fighting genetic wars due to mutations inherited from my husband,” she said. “Already one of my kids has had cancer, and one has had precancerous cells,” and finding a cure is “a must.”
Greenberg chaired the Key to the Cure event with her daughter two years ago, and agreed to chair this “transition year” because of a sense of “responsibility and passion to advocate and educate within the Greater New Orleans community.”
She said everyone is affected by cancer, and “the vehicle for eliminating the dreaded disease… is research.”
Greenberg emphasized that this event supports education and research locally. “By supporting this event, we support not only cancer research but support our own community too.”
Singer’s involvement began 20 years ago, when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. “Having had professional experience with pharmaceutical clinical trials of analgesic studies, I realized that without funding for research, progress in cancer treatment would stagnate,” she said.
As a nurse for over 40 years, “I understand why the L.C.R.C. is so valuable to our greater New Orleans community.” Singer educates people about the importance of research and how funding helps local researchers with clinical trials. When she secured a $50,000 gift for the center, it wasn’t just the funding but “knowing that I had educated a family.”
Singer hopes to eventually see a National Cancer Institute designated center in New Orleans, serving the region.
Tickets start at $75, with sponsorships starting at $250. Sponsorships at $2,500 and above inclue access to a VIP lounge with personal bar and food service. All sponsors of $5,000 or more cumulatively since 2004 will be displayed on the center’s donor wall. Click here for more information.
Complimentary parking will be available in the Canal Place garage, provided by the Berger-Tiller and Ogden families.
The gala will be a “fun-filled evening at a class event,” Greenberg said. “Food from the finest restaurants, libations for relaxation and enjoyment, performances by and dancing with outstanding local musicians, shopping at Canal Place for appealing goodies, topped by exciting raffles — all will be provided while enjoying socializing with friends.”