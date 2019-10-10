Sukkot Events in the South

Sukkot at Shir Chadash, Metairie, in 2018

Alabama

Auburn

Birmingham

Dothan

Florence

Huntsville

Mobile

Montgomery

Florida Panhandle

Destin

Fort Walton Beach

Panama City

Pensacola

Louisiana

Alexandria

Baton Rouge

Lake Charles

Monroe

New Orleans Area

Shreveport

Mississippi

Biloxi

Gulfport

Jackson

Here is a list of Sukkot events in the region. Many congregations have services that are not listed here, or reservation deadlines for meals. If interested, contact the individual congregations, we have a link to congregational websites.Beth Shalom inwill decorate the sukkah on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.’s Temple Beth-El and Temple Emanu-El will have a Simchat Torah Block Party on Oct. 21, with a pizza dinner at Beth-El at 5:45 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a Torah processional down Highland Avenue to Emanu-El, with music by the Magic Shtetl Klezmer Band, an intergenerational program, dancing and sundaes.Temple Beth-El in Birmingham will have a dinner in the sukkah, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. There will be a barbecue chicken dinner with vegetarian option, music and games for all ages. Reservations are $10 for adults, $5 under the age of 13. Sukkot services are 9:30 a.m. on festival days and Shabbat, 7 a.m. on intermediate days except for 8 a.m. on Oct. 20.The Southside Faith Communities presents a series on homelessness, including an Oct. 17 Open Sukkah at Temple Beth-El. The Southside congregations are doing a focus on homelessness, with the congregations learning more about each other and how the Five Points area is addressing homelessness. The series began with a Sept. 25 panel, Homelessness Through an Interfaith Lens, with Beth-El Rabbi Stephen Slater among the presenters. On Oct. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m, the program will be at the Beth-El sukkah, focusing on Jewish teachings about hospitality for homelessness, while drawing on the model of the Sukkah, an outdoor space for neighborliness and friendship. The final program will be Nov. 20 at Highlands Methodist Church, serving breakfast to the homeless from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a panel discussion of how the congregations can help.Birmingham’s Temple Emanu-El will have a Sukkot service on Oct. 14 at 11 a.m., and a Sukkah Crawl on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. Outdoor Shabbat services and Pizza in the Hut will be on Oct 18 at 5:45 p.m.Bais Ariel Chabad in Birmingham will have a family Pizza in the Hut, with pizza, fries and ice cream in the sukkah, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. Reservations are $10 per adult, $6 per child. On Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., there will be an adults-only Sushi and Scotch in the Sukkah, with sushi, an open bar and appetizers. Reservations are $25, or $40 per couple.Birmingham’s Knesseth Israel will have a Dinner in the Sukkah, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., following the 6:30 p.m. service. Reservations are $18, with a family maximum of $72. On Oct. 19 at noon, following the 9 a.m. service, there will be a lunch in the sukkah with a presentation by visiting scholar Joshua Skootsky. On Oct. 21 following the Shemini Atzeret 9 a.m. service, there will be a lunch in the sukkah with a presentation by Sarah Skootsky. At 7 p.m., there will be a Sephardic-style Simchat Torah celebration, followed by a light dinner.You Belong in Birmingham and the Beth-El Young Professionals will have Snacks in the Sukkah on Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m., cosponsored by the Birmingham Jewish Federation. The event is for those in the 21 to 38 age range. Reserve to find out the location.At Temple Emanu-El in, there will be an Open Sukkah at the home of Cantor Neil Schwartz, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. The congregation will hold a Sukkot family service and Sushi in the Sukkah on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m., followed by Simchat Torah services at 6:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are $18 for adults, $6 for kids, by Oct. 16.B’nai Israel inwill have its annual Sukkot visit to The Farm in Summerton, Tenn., Oct. 20 at noon. The congregation will also have a Sukkah decoration, service and dinner on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. Simchat Torah will be celebrated on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.Temple B’nai Sholom inwill have a sukkah decorating program on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m., with snacks and crafts. The Sukkot service will be at 5 p.m., followed by a covered dish dinner, with last names from A to F providing main courses, G to L doing side dishes and M to Z doing desserts. No dairy dishes.On Oct. 16 at 6 p.m., the Temple B’nai Sholom Sisterhood will host a Sukkot and Self-Care Journaling Workshop with certified life coach Julie Noles. Meditation will follow. Reservations are $10 for Sisterhood members, $20 for non-members, and are requested by Oct. 14 so enough journals will be available.There will be a Lunch and Learn about Sukkot at Temple B’nai Sholom on Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch, B’nai Sholom will provide beverages. On Oct. 18 at 5 p.m., Familyhood will hold Sukkot Shabbat, with four learning stations.On Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m., B’nai Sholom will have Sushi in the Sukkah, an evening geared toward adults. Reservations are $15 and include two drink tickets, there will also be a cash bar.Etz Chayim in Huntsville will have sukkah decorating on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. There will be a Huntsville String Concert and Food Donation in the sukkah on Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Simchat Torah starts with a potluck dairy dinner on Oct. 21 at 5:45 p.m., followed by Simchat Torah services at 6:30 p.m.Chabad of Huntsville will have Schwarma in the Shack, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. Reservations are $8, $26 maximum for a family.Ahavas Chesed inwill have a Build the Sukkah party on Oct 13 at 8 a.m. A festive Sukkot dinner will be at 5:30 p.m., reservations are $5 for ages 8 and up. An outdoor movie “with surprises” will start at 7 p.m. There will be a “Shake Lulav and Leave” opportunity on Oct. 14, 15, 17 and 18 from 11:30 a.m. to noon. On Oct. 15 at 6 p.m., “What’s Jewish This Week” will discuss what makes a sukkah kosher. Pizza will be served, and there will be beer for those age 21 and over. Simchat Torah will be on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.Springhill Avenue Temple in Mobile will hold a Sukkot service on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., followed by dinner in the sukkah. On Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a Simchat Torah service and dinner welcoming new members.Chabad of Mobile will have Café Under the Stars, a family Sukkot celebration, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. It will be catered by Chef Abba of Abba’s Mediterranean Café. There is no charge, reserve to find out the location.Agudath Israel-Etz Ahayem inwill have Pray in Pink Shabbat in the Sukkah, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. On Oct. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. there will be an Open Sukkah and vegetarian potluck at Rabbi Scott Kramer’s sukkah. The annual Lil Perlman Cabbage Dinner will be on Oct. 21 following the 6 p.m. Simchat Torah service.Temple Beth Or in Montgomery will decorate the sukkah at noon on Oct. 13, with services at 6 p.m. On Oct. 20, they will hold a Simchat Torah service and Consecration at 6 p.m.Chabad Emerald Coast inwill have Sukkot Under the Stars, a three-course dinner in the sukkah, Oct. 13 at 5:45 p.m. Reservations are requested. Falafel in the Hut will be on Oct. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m., with Israeli cuisine and music.Beth Shalom inwill have a Sukkot service on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m., and Simchat Torah on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.B’nai Israel inwill build a sukkah on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. Simchat Torah will be led by the congregation’s ISJL Education Fellow on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.Young Jewishwill have Siam in the Sukkah, with a Thai dinner for young adults from their 20s to 40-ish, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Temple Beth El.B’nai Israel in Pensacola has Sukkot and Shemini Atzeret services at 6 p.m. and 9:30 a.m., with the Simchat Torah celebration on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.Temple Beth El in Pensacola will decorate the sukkah on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m., followed by a lunch hosted at 11:30 a.m. by the Brotherhood. Beth El will have its Shabbat Sukkot service and covered dish dinner on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. On Oct. 20, Simchat Torah celebrations begin at 5:15 p.m. with a picnic dinner, followed by services and Consecration at 6 p.m.PJ Library and Temple Beth El will have a Tot Shabbat and pancake breakfast in the sukkah, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.Pensacola Chabad will have Soup in the Sukkah, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.Gemiluth Chassodim inwill have Munch and Brunch in the Sukkah, Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m. On Oct. 25, there will be Simchat Torah Shabbat at 6 p.m., with birthday/anniversary blessings and dinner.Chabad ofwill have Shwarma in the Sukkah, an adults-only party, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. The Israeli-themed party includes shwarma and a falafel bar, and Israeli wine. It is free and open to all. There will also be a Sukkot Discovery Lab and Mad Scientist Sukkah Party for kids, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. Reservations are required.Beth Shalom in Baton Rouge is hosting a Sukkah Hop of four different family sukkahs. Each sukkah will have a different course in the four-course meal. The hop begins at Beth Shalom on Oct. 19 at 4 p.m., at which everyone will receive addresses and maps, along with the time and location of Havdalah. Reservations are $18 for member families, $36 for non-member families. Carpooling and designated drivers are encouraged.Beth Shalom will also have sukkah building on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m., and a Brotherhood-sponsored potluck at 5 p.m., followed by short Sukkot services. The Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah deli dinner will be Oct. 20 at 5 p.m., followed by services and Consecration at 6 p.m.B’nai Israel in Baton Rouge will build the sukkah on Oct. 13 at 8 a.m., followed by a family BBQ at 11 a.m. On Oct. 18, after the 6 p.m. service the oneg will be in the sukkah. Simchat Torah will be observed on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m., with Consecration.Temple Sinai inwill hold Sukkot services on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., and Simchat Torah services on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.B’nai Israel inwill celebrate Sukkot on Oct. 18 with a potluck dinner following services. There will be a Sukkot Tot Shabbat on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.Northshore Jewish Congregation in Mandeville will have a Sukkot potluck and service on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.JNOLA, PJ Library and Slater Torah Academy are co-hosting Safari in the Sukkah, Oct. 20 at noon at Audubon Zoo’s Dominion Room. Rabbi Groner from Chabad in Metairie will lead the blessing over the lulav, a kosher lunch will be provided, and there will be face painting, an edible sukkah activity and a chance to pick a book from the PJ Library Swap Box. Reservations are requested.Beth Israel in Metairie is hosting Pizza in the Hut and family sukkah decorating on Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. During the 9 a.m. service on Oct. 14, there will be a Candy Sukkah Building Contest around 11:30 a.m.On Oct. 16 at 6 p.m., the Beth Israel Sisterhood will have Pot and Painting in the Sukkah — creating a Judaica item. There is a $10 charge for materials. Dinner is free to Sisterhood members, $10 to non-members, reservations are requested. On Oct. 17 at 6 p.m., Guy’s Night Out will be burgers, beer and blackjack in the sukkah. There is a $10 suggested donation.On Oct. 18, Beth Israel will have a dinner in the sukkah following the 6 p.m. services. Reservations are $18 for members and $9 for children, or $25 and $18, respectively, for non-members. There will be a special musical program and brunch for the 9 a.m. Hoshana Rabbah service on Oct. 20. The season concludes with a Simchat Torah celebration and buffet dinner on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.Gates of Prayer in Metairie will have a Sukkot Picnic and Farmers Market, featuring Nick May, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own dinner, picnic blankets or chairs, and anyone with a fruit tree or vegetable garden is invited to share their harvest.The Gates of Prayer Brotherhood and Sisterhood in Metairie are holding Pizza under the Sukkah, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. The free event includes story telling, cards and souvenirs for the children.Simchat Torah at Gates of Prayer will be on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m., with a brass band and Consecration. During the 10:30 a.m. Yizkor service on Oct. 21, all the new names on the memorial boards will be dedicated.NOLA Tribe will have Sukkot Shabbat on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., at the sukkah of Rabbi Lexi and Charlie, with a musical Shabbat service and vegetarian potluck with young adults from the Abu Bakr Mosque.Jewish Community Day School in Metairie will have a Sukkah Build on Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. Their Sukkot Second Line Family BBQ will be on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m., at Bart Field. The entire community is welcome. Reservations are $11 for adults, $9 for ages 3 and up, $22 for a family.Shir Chadash in Metairie will have a Sukkah Dinner, Oct. 18 around 6:45 p.m., following the 6:15 p.m. service. Reservations are $25 for adults, $15 for children, free for ages 3 and under. On Oct. 21, there will be a hot dog dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by Simchat Torah services.Avodah New Orleans will have a sukkah gathering on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Avodah Bayit.Anshe Sfard in New Orleans will hold Sukkot, Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah services at 9:30 a.m., with Kiddush at noon. A shul Sukkot barbecue will be at the Rivlin home on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.Temple Sinai in New Orleans will have a week of Sukkot events, starting with a picnic dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, followed by Sukkot services. Oct. 14 will be Brotherhood Night, Oct. 15 will be Sisterhood Night, Oct. 16 will be Young Families Night and Oct. 17 will be LGBTQ Night, hosted by Rachel Chamness. Kiddush following the 6:15 p.m. Shabbat service on Oct. 18 will be in the sukkah, and Simchat Torah will be held on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.Touro Synagogue in New Orleans will have a Sukkot service on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Learning in the Sukkah will be at noon from Oct. 15 to 17, with Rabbi Todd Silverman on Oct. 15, Rabbi Bauman on Oct. 16 and Cantor Kevin Margolius on Oct. 17. Shabbat Sukkot and the new Torah dedication will be on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.Simchat Torah will be in Danneel Park for Touro Synagogue, with festivities beginning on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. with a Bring Your Own Brunch picnic. There will be dancing with the Panorama Jazz Band at 10:45 a.m., followed by the Torah Unroll at 11:15 a.m. Fun and games will start at 11:45 a.m. In case of rain, it will be held at Touro.Chabad of Louisiana will hold a Community Sukkah Fest on Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rivkin sukkah on Broadway in Uptown New Orleans, with food, music, face painting and children’s activities. Simchat Torah Live will be on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Chabad Uptown, with a buffet dinner.Agudath Achim inwill decorate the sukkah at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, with a brunch following. There will be a lunch following the 9:30 a.m. service on Oct. 14. There will be a covered dish celebration and Simchat Torah service on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.B’nai Zion in Shreveport will decorate the sukkah on Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m., with Sushi in the Sukkah and Pizza in the Hut following. The congregation’s Sukkot celebration will be Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., with Shabbat services, Consecration, observance of Simchat Torah and a Harvest Shabbat dinner. Dinner reservations are $10, $6 for ages 3 to 12 until Oct. 11, or $12 and $7 afterward.Chabad of Coastal Mississippi inwill have a Simchat Torah celebration, with Kiddush and dinner on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m., followed by dancing with the Torah.Beth Israel inwill have a dairy potluck Dinner in the Sukkah on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m., followed by services at 7:30 p.m. and an oneg in the sukkah.Beth Israel inwill have Picnic in the Sukkah, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The congregation will provide pasta and salad, ice cream and drinks, and families may bring anything else they want to picnic with. Reserve by Oct. 11. The Simchat Torah service will be at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.