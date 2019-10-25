Worrier to Warrior JLI course debuts in region next month

As the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute rolls out its new course, “From Worrier to Warrior: Jewish Secrets to Feeling Good However You Feel,” ...
Chabad Uptown in New Orleans has become a new affiliate of JLI, after years of classes being held in the New Orleans area at the Chabad in Metairie. The course is also being offered by Chabad of Baton Rouge and at the Bais Ariel Chabad Center in Birmingham.
While people want to be happy and upbeat, there is often self-doubt and feeling of regret or failure. The course uses Torah teachings and contemporary psychology to approach the battle against bad feelings, providing realistic spiritual mechanisms for being upbeat no matter what happens.
The first session describes Achieving Authenticity, the tendency to downplay words of praise because of self-doubt. The other sessions deal with topics such as feelings of inadequacy, regret, the validity of emotional pain, inner peace and enthusiastic living, and refreshing healthy relationships.
Nationally, JLI is partnering with the Continuing Education office at Albert Einstein Medical College to provide CE credits for the course. Einstein is accredited by the American Psychological Association and the AMA’s Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.
Doctors, psychologists and social workers in Louisiana will be able to earn up to 15 CE credits — nine credits for attendance, and additional credits for studying the supplemental reading.
In New Orleans, the first class will be open to the community at no charge, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Uptown and Nov. 12 at 7:15 p.m. in Metairie. Refreshments will be served; in Metairie it will be a Chinese dinner.
The Uptown class will continue on Wednesdays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, while Metairie will have the course at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., starting Nov. 12. Course fee is $70, with a 10 percent discount for couples or “bring a friend.”
Continuing education credits will be available for medical doctors, psychologists and social workers.
In Baton Rouge, the course begins on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Richmond Inn and Suites, and meets for six Mondays, through Dec. 9. Registration is $89, with a 15 percent couples discount.
In Birmingham, the course will meet for six Wednesdays at 7 p.m., starting Nov. 6, or six Thursdays at 11 a.m. starting Nov. 7. Registration is $89, or $135 for a couple.
To register, visit myjli.com.