Russian Jewish Artists Leading Art Workshops in Natchez

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Mississippi School of Folk Art in Natchez will be hosting renowned Russian artists Aleksander and Lyuba Titovets for three-day drawing and media workshops in December.

The Titovetses were invited to Natchez by long-time friend Fred Kent, who is a long-time collector of their art. Earlier this year, they visited Natchez and were struck by the beauty, so they set up the workshops, which Kent said they do “very infrequently.”

Natives of St. Petersburg, Russia, the Titovetses came to the United States 27 years ago, establishing a studio in Charleston, S.C. They now live in El Paso.

Their works are in galleries across the country and in the King of Spain’s collection. Aleksander Titovets was selected to do a portrait of then-First Lady Laura Bush.

Participants in the workshops will receive nine hours of instruction in three-hour sessions over three days, Dec. 9 through 11 and Dec. 12 through 14 from 9 a.m. to noon or 5 to 8 p.m. with approximately 12 students per class. Tuition is $250 per student, and participants will take home their finished pieces.

The workshops will focus on drawing, painting and composition.

The Northeast Louisiana Jewish Federation in Shreveport is planning a one-day trip to Natchez on Dec. 10, picking up those in Monroe who also want to attend. Rabbi Feivel Rubinstein is organizing the trip.
