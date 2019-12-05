Chanukah Events in the Deep South

Chanukah 2018 at the Mississippi Governor's Mansion Here is a selection of Chanukah events happening in the Deep South. Check with t...

Chanukah 2018 at the Mississippi Governor's Mansion

Alabama

Florida Panhandle

Louisiana

New Orleans Area

Frank Brigtsen, chef and owner of Brigtsen’s, will be the featured Latke master at this year’s Latkes with a Twist celebration. Produced by the New Orleans-based Jewish Children’s Regional Service, the annual fundraiser has been named one of the top 10 Chanukah parties in the country by the Washington Post. This year’s event will be on Dec. 12 at Press Street Station in the historic Faubourg Marigny.

The evening will also feature live music by the Rubin-Wilson Folk/Blues Explosion, an open bar featuring a Vodka Latke Punch, a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned Hanukkah Hi-Ball, courtesy of Sazerac Brands, wine and beer. There will also be a silent auction.

Brigtsen will be assisted by NOCCA culinary program students. Brigtsen said “my mother, of Scandinavian-German descent, made delicious potato pancakes with a special sauce I plan to recreate. I’m excited about this event.”

Tickets to the 7 p.m. event are $36 per person in advance, $42 at the door, and are available at (504) 828-6334 or online here

This year, JCRS is expanding Latkes with a Twist, with a first-ever Austin party, at Agudas Achim on the Jewish Community Campus, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Mississippi