Finding the Virtual Jewish Community during Social Distancing

Rabbi Mendel Rivkin leads minyan from Chabad of Louisiana on Facebook.
Here are some online activities being organized nationally and by congregations in our region. We will continue to update as we learn of more opportunities.
Unless otherwise stated, all times are Central.
National:
PJ Library is hosting Storytimes and Craftalongs, weekdays at 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. There are also Virtual Field Trips at 11 a.m. Family activities are also available here.
Hillel has launched Hillel@Home for college students, with meetups on various topics and many scheduled speakers, including Comedy Central exec Tara Schuster on March 24 at 1 p.m, former British Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks on March 26 at noon, and NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire, speaking on April 1 at noon about his Jewish journey and his kosher organic farm.
Camp Ramah Darom will have a live concert with Rabbi Josh Warshawsky, March 19 at 7 p.m. Shabbat Story Time will be March 20 at 10 a.m., and Havdalah led by the Kaplan family in Chicago will be on March 21 at 7:50 p.m.
The Jewish Learning Institute is taking its popular series "Wrestling with Faith" online, broadcasting it on its Facebook page, Mondays and Thursdays for the six-session run, starting March 16 at 7 p.m.
KCET-TV has made "Dreams of Hope," the documentary about the Violins of Hope concert at Birmingham's Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, available for streaming. Violins of Hope belonged to musicians in the Holocaust and have been restored by Israeli violin expert Amnon Weinstein. The documentary debuted nationwide in February.
The National Museum of American Jewish History is closed, but has virtual tours available, as well as tours of current and past exhibits, and videos of lectures and presentations.
Jewish Women's Archive is doing a weekly Quarantine Book Club via Zoom, March 19 and 25, and April 2 at 7 p.m. Reservations can be made here.
With the cancellation of LimmudFest New Orleans and other events around the country, a virtual Limmud eFestival will be held nationally on March 29. Over 50 sessions are already scheduled, in one-hour segments from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $18 by March 22, $36 after.
CKids is doing a virtual Chabad Hebrew School, Sundays at 10 a.m. (time zone is not specified, it may be 9 a.m. Central)
In The Region:
Danny Cohn, the new CEO of the Birmingham Jewish Federation, will do a children's story time online, Mondays at 2 p.m. on the Federation Facebook page. The Federation is also hosting a Zoom call with University of Alabama at Birmingham infectious diseases specialist Michael Saag, March 22 at 2 p.m. The call, on Zoom, will be limited to 100 participants due to bandwidth, but will be recorded and posted on the Federation Facebook page and website.
Birmingham's Levite Jewish Community Center is offering virtual activities. At 8 a.m., the Early Childhood Learning Center holds Circle Time. At 10 a.m., there is an LJCC Fitness and Wellness Hour. Plugging Into the J Virtually is at noon, Question of the Day at 2 p.m. and ECLC Storytime at 4 p.m. Also, members and the general community can access Les Mills International virtual fitness classes. The fitness floor at the LJCC is closed, but the building is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the tennis courts and outdoor track remain open.
Chabad of Alabama is offering numerous online classes taught by Rabbi Yossi Friedman.
Birmingham's Temple Beth-El is livestreaming services for Shabbat, Fridays at 5:45 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. Minyan is being done on the Beth-El Facebook page by individual members, mornings at 7 and afternoons at 5:30. The congregation is offering Zoom classes, JewCurious with Bethany Slater, Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; and Beit Midrash 2.0 with Rabbi Stephen Slater on Thursdays at noon. There is also a three part series, Love/Act/Repent for Lenten and Passover interfaith learning, Wednesdays at noon. Part 1 on March 18 has Bethany Slater teaching Love, Rev. Robyn Arnold on March 25 teaching about Action, and Rabbi Slater on April 1 talking about Repentance. Contact Beth-El for Zoom information.
Temple Emanu-El in Birmingham is streaming services on Fridays at 5:45 p.m. Zoom classes include Torah study on Wednesdays at noon and Saturdays at 9 a.m., and Jewish History with Rabbi Wright, Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
B'nai Israel in Florence is livestreaming services on Fridays at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live.
Temple B'nai Sholom in Huntsville is streaming Shabbat services at 7 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook, and the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The congregational Seder will likely be held virtually on April 9.
Springhill Avenue Temple in Mobile will be conducting services via Zoom, and will be distributing a link.
Chabad Emerald Coast in Destin will have its weekly Torah class by Zoom, contact Chabad for the link.
Temple Beth El in Pensacola is holding services Fridays at 7 p.m. by Facebook Live and GoToMeeting. Torah study on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., Havdallah at 7:30 p.m. and a new program, "Two Jews, Three Opinions" on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m., with Rabbi Fleekop discussing two of the week's Jewish news-related articles, will be done via GoToMeeting.
Shir Chadash in Metairie is livestreaming Thursday minyan at 7 a.m.
Beth Israel in Metairie is holding classes virtually, with Rabbi Josh Pernick leading a Talmud class via Zoom on Mondays to Thursdays at 4 p.m. On Thursdays at 11 a.m. he is leading "Tanach Chabura: Divided Kingdoms." Beth Israel is also doing a livestream pre-Kabbalat Shabbat and Havdalah on the Beth Israel Facebook page, with time dependent on sunset, and a Daily Dose of Inspiration around 10:30 a.m.
Touro Synagogue in New Orleans is livestreaming services, Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Past services are archived.
Temple Sinai is livestreaming services, Fridays at 6:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:15 a.m. Past services are archived.
Chabad of Louisiana is offering a Quarantine Kaddish Service, so Kaddish can be said in one's memory even if the person saying Kaddish can't make it to a minyan. Malkie Rivkin has led a daily gathering online at 9 p.m., and Chabad in Metairie is doing a Five Minute Inspiration at 2 p.m. daily.