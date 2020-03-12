

Eva Schloss in Birmingham



Many congregations cancel activities due to COVID-19 concerns



This is a list of events that have been cancelled, or congregational notices about what their plans are in the wake of the pandemic. Every community is monitoring the situation, and guidelines may change at a moment’s notice. One should check with the congregation or institution to make sure a previously-scheduled event is still being held.



Most institutions warn those who are over age 65, have a compromised immune system or other underlying serious health condition, or just aren’t comfortable going into public places against attending events.



For those attending services, some congregations recommend leaving an empty seat between individuals, and an empty row in front and behind. Routine hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers are recommended, and anyone feeling questionable should stay home.



According to the Conservative movement's Committee on Jewish Law and Standards, one may say Kaddish alone at home via a non-delayed livestream of a service where there are at least 10 physically present.



Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Mississippi and Louisiana, including in Lambeth House in New Orleans, a retirement facility with several members of the Jewish community. No cases have been confirmed in Alabama, but there has been a death reported in the Pensacola area.



Several events advertised in the new issue of Southern Jewish Life, including the Martin Lawrence auction in New Orleans on March 22, the Bourbon Festival this weekend, the Brian Regan show in Birmingham and the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience have been postponed or cancelled.



LimmudFest New Orleans, scheduled for the weekend of March 20, was the



Temple Beth-El in Anniston has cancelled its Neighbors Night on March 20 and its congregational Seder, the next regular service will be on May 22.



While Birmingham’s Levite Jewish Community Center maintains operations in consultation with the JCC Association of North America and infectious disease specialists, some activities have been cancelled, mainly ones with expected large crowds. The Character Breakfast and Friendship Circle Color Run on March 15 have both been cancelled, as well as the remaining Theatre LJCC performances of “Charlotte’s Web.” Until further notice, all senior adult fitness classes are also cancelled. The Purim tennis mixer and men’s basketball are also cancelled.



Birmingham’s Temple Emanu-El is cancelling all elective large group gatherings for four weeks. That includes the Diamonds and Denim Gala on March 14, the March 18 Mah Jongg Dinner and the Second Seder on April 9. Religious school will be cancelled. Congregants are asked to not attend Shabbat services, but to view them on the livestream Friday night. Because of a lack of a minyan, there will be no Saturday morning service with a Torah reading. Life-cycle events will remain on the calendar for now, with attendees using appropriate precautions. The congregation’s Discovery School will remain in session for now, following the lead of other schools in the area.



Temple Beth-El in Birmingham is not cancelling services, but strongly encourages people to livestream services instead of attending in person, especially those age 60 and over or those with underlying medical conditions, and they may start turning people away if too many show up for Shabbat services. The kissing of jointly used objects, such as a tallis, prayer book or mezuzah, is strongly discouraged. Shabbat services and the twice-daily minyan every day are livestreamed.



The Birmingham Holocaust Education Center will remain open, but all public programming is cancelled until further notice.



An event welcoming Danny Cohn, the new head of the Birmingham Jewish Federation, on March 11 was cancelled.



Chabad of Alabama continues to hold services, while advising those who are ill to stay at home. They still anticipate holding the March 29 program at Samford University with Eva Schloss, step-sister of Anne Frank, but if they are forced to cancel, they will refund the tickets.



Dothan’s Temple Emanu-El announced that Deli Day, scheduled for May 7, is being postponed to the fall, and Neighbor Night on April 17 has been cancelled.



Springhill Avenue Temple in Mobile will still have its Purim celebration at the 6 p.m. Shabbat service and dinner on March 13, but Visiting Rabbi Kosovske will be leading services by teleconference throughout the month. The building will be deep cleaned on March 13, and at the Purim celebration, handmade spray bottles of sanitizer will be handed out with the hamantaschen. The upcoming walking tour of Jewish Mobile has also been cancelled.



Temple Beth Or in Montgomery has cancelled Shabbat services this weekend, Torah Tuesday next week and the March 18 Craig Darch author talk at the L’Chaim League lunch.



For now, Agudath Israel-Etz Ahayem in Montgomery will have its Shabbat evening and morning services, and Monday and Thursday morning minyan. Larger events, including the interfaith Holocaust memorial, congregational Seder and Angels for the Elderly services are cancelled. They are looking into livestreaming services.



Temple Emanu-El in Tuscaloosa has suspended all activities until further notice.



The Pensacola Jewish Federation has cancelled the Café Israel gathering for March 16.



Gemiluth Chassodim in Alexandria announced it will take its cues from the Rapides Parish School Board and Louisiana State University in Alexandria on whether to cancel activities. For now, Shabbat services will continue, but additional programming will be limited. No food or beverages, other than bottled water, will be served, and those attending programs are asked to maintain safe distances in seating. Programming updates will be on the congregation’s website and Facebook page.



Beth Shalom in Baton Rouge has cancelled the corned beef sandwich sale, scheduled for March 15 to 17, for the first time in its 36 years.



The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans convened a community task force and advises social distancing mechanisms, including postponing large-scale events whenever possible, and holding meetings by video or teleconference.



The Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana postponed its Annual Event that was to be on March 15 in New Orleans.



Gates of Prayer in Metairie, which has a Bar Mitzvah scheduled for this weekend, is planning to hold services “as of now,” but they are monitoring the situation. Regardless, they recommend anyone who is in a high risk category to view services through the livestream. They also are currently planning to hold their second night Seder on April 9.



Shir Chadash in Metairie has cancelled all religious services and religious school for at least the next two weeks. There are discussions on having a Thursday morning minyan for Torah reading and the recitation of Kaddish, and participation can be done remotely as long as there are 10 physically in attendance.



Beth Israel in Metairie announced it is suspending all in-person activities through at least March 19, including all social gatherings and services. As an Orthodox congregation, they do not livestream on Shabbat, but Rabi Josh Pernick’s classes will move to online, and they are working on pre-Kabbalat Shabbat and post-Havdalah streams.



Touro Synagogue in New Orleans announced it will be suspending “all in-person congregational gatherings for the next few days,” through March 16, including Jewish History class, Shabbat services, Torah Study, Shabbat Rocks, and Religious School. Touro streams all clergy-led Shabbat evening and morning services.



Susan Hess, president of the New Orleans Section of the National Council of Jewish Women, announced that the March 28 NCJW gala has been postponed, no date has been set.



Tulane University announced all classes would go online the end of the week, and sstudents are being asked to move out of residence halls. Chabad at Tulane is offering assistance while cancelling all large in-person events.



JNEXT had its social action program at Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans on March 11, but the turnout was light “due to social distancing.”



Alon Shaya, the James Beard Award-winning chef at the helm of Pom Hospitality, which includes Saba restaurant in New Orleans, said they have implemented “several systematic measures” including increased cleanings, asking guests to box their own leftovers at the table, and said the company’s package includes paid time off so sick team members can stay home. “We’re doing all we can to keep everyone safe,” he said.



Beth Israel in Gulfport is suspending Shabbat services “for a few weeks.”



With Mississippi State University extending Spring Break by another week, Hillel at Mississippi State is cancelling its on-campus Shabbat service on March 20, as well as participation in the International Student Advisory Board's potluck.



In Memphis, Temple Israel is shifting from in-person services to virtual services livestreamed on their website. All in-person classes are being postponed, life-cycle events and private events will continue with modifications.



Christians United for Israel announced it will not hold public events for the rest of the month.



The O/ART in the City fundraiser in Atlanta for ORT America on March 15 has been postponed. Hadassah has also cancelled the Plug In and Power Up tri-region conference in Atlanta, May 15 to 17. The conference includes Hadassah Southeastern, Southern and Southern Seaboard regions.



Also in Atlanta, the Anti-Defamation League Southeast Region’s Jurisprudence Luncheon on March 16 has been cancelled. Rep. John Lewis, currently undergoing cancer treatments, is one of the honorees. Tickets to the event can be exchanged for this fall’s Concert Against Hate.



The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU will be closed until further notice.



Perhaps the most stringent guidelines are in Bergen County, N.J., where the Rabbinical Council decreed that it is forbidden to pray with a minyan, all Orthodox shuls are closed and public celebrations are cancelled. Also, they stated that one should not eat in a restaurant, though take-out is okay. Funerals are limited to a small group of family members that can make a minyan.

