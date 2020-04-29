Help Our Area Restaurants

Lightning sparks fire at Gates of Prayer in New Iberia

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Gates of Prayer in New Iberia, La., is “very lucky” to still be standing after a fire was sparked this morning, apparently by a lightning ...

Gates of Prayer in New Iberia, La., is “very lucky” to still be standing after a fire was sparked this morning, apparently by a lightning strike.

That’s the assessment of Fire Chief Gordan Copell. The New Iberia Fire Department arrived at the synagogue around 9:30 a.m., right after the lightning strike was reported.

Employees at Schwing’s Insurance across the street heard the boom and called the fire department upon seeing smoke. The fire department, located four blocks away, was on scene almost immediately.

“If this would have happened at 2 or 3 in the morning when these streets are mostly vacant, by the time we would have got here it would probably be a total loss,” Copell said. “We were able to put a lot of people and a lot of equipment on it pretty quick.”

The fire was contained to the attic over the bimah. A couple of ventilation holes were cut into the roof to help battle the blaze. By 10 a.m., the scene was under control. There were no injuries.

The Torahs and other religious items had been removed from the building and were not damaged.

Outside the attic, “everything in the structure is perfectly fine, except for water damage,” Copell said. There are some burnt beams in the attic, he added.

Gates of Prayer was built in 1903, with the assistance of the local Catholic community. When the congregation peaked at around 50 families, a wing with a social hall and classrooms was added in 1950. The congregation has never been large enough for a local, full-time rabbi, and currently has 24 members.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its age also likely contributed to its surviving the fire, Copell said, noting that older structures “were made out of solid materials… older structures do have more durability.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
