Ramah Darom, URJ Camps including Jacobs, announce summer cancellations

With the uncertainty over what the loosening of restrictions on public gatherings will look like, and whether anything that involves crowds ...
The Reform movement’s camps include the Henry S. Jacobs Camp in Utica, and Camp Coleman in Georgia.
Camp Barney Medintz has not announced a decision.
For camps in the South, decisions needed to be made, because the Southern school schedule means camps in the region begin much earlier than in other parts of the country. Many camps begin in the first part of June.
The messages to parents generally began with “broken hearts” in relating the news.
Anna Herman, director of Jacobs Camp, said “if at any point new information emerges and conditions change that lead us to be able to provide some other form of in-person gatherings, we will do so as a top priority.”
Ramah Darom is exploring the possibility of alternative programs, and “as soon as we are able to safely bring people together at Ramah Darom, we will." Possibilities include aidah reunions, special retreats and other new experiences throughout the year.
The URJ camps decided to make the announcement to cover the entire summer, because “there are too many known and unknown risks for us to create an acceptable pathway forward for this summer.”
Herman said “it has become clear that the risks posed by COVID-19 threaten our most sacred value — the health and well-being of our children, staff, and faculty that attend camp — along with their communities back home.”
In a note to the camp community, Ramah Darom Director Geoffrey Menkowitz said “at this time, State of Georgia ordinances do not permit us to operate.” While there may be the legal possibility to operate as things continue to open up, “the guidelines provided by medical professionals, industry experts and government authorities all indicate that any camps opening this summer must plan to experience some level of infection.”
Not wanting to expect to manage a COVID infection in camp, the Ramah Darom medical committee recommended to the board that camp not operate, as “we have deemed the many risks involved with exposure to COVID untenable.”
Ramah Darom will have a series of Zoom meetings for parents, starting May 3, to discuss plans.
Jacobs Camp is starting a series of meetings on April 29.
Camps are generally giving parents the option of making the 2020 camp payments into a donation, a payment toward 2021 or available for refund. Tuition payments that are converted into a donation are eligible toward a $10 million Grinspoon Foundation challenge match for Jewish summer camps.
Having started attending summer camp at the age of 10, Herman said “The thought of a summer without song sessions or evening programs or Maccabiah is one that I can’t really comprehend — and honestly never thought to be a possibility.”
Ramah Darom and Jacobs Camp have been providing an extensive array of online gatherings for campers since the shutdowns began, especially Shabbat and Havdalah programming.