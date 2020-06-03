Jewish organizations get boost from GiveNOLA Day

Though a reclassification ended the championship run of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, Jewish community institutions once again had a successful GiveNOLA Day on June 2, with 15 institutions raising over $236,000.GiveNOLA Day is a 24-hour online fundraiser, coordinated by the Greater New Orleans Foundation.For the last five years, the Federation ranked first in dollars raised among small organizations. This year, the classifications were changed, with small organizations having an annual budget under $100,000, a new medium category up to $750,000, and large organizations of over $750,000. The Federation is now considered large.Still, the Federation placed fourth overall among the 834 organizations, raising $133,766 from 282 donors. For placing fourth among large nonprofits, the Federation earned a $1,000 bonus.The Ogden Museum was once again first overall, with $406,260 from 104 donors. In all, the day raised $7,189,354 for 834 organizations through 68,674 donations. Last year, $5.91 million was raised from just over 50,000 donors.Each organization received a proportional amount of Lagniappe funds, based on how much they raised. There were also “Rock Around The Clock” awards each hour among the three categories, where all organizations that received a donation that hour were eligible for a $500 bonus. While two Jewish groups won last year, none won this year.There were 15 Jewish institutions that participated in GiveNOLA Day, raising over $236,000. Last year, the 14 participating groups raised just under $200,000.The Anti-Defamation League was 60th overall, with $23,991 from 98 donors, far ahead of last year’s $9,135 from 89 donors.Jewish Community Day School raised $19,077 from 132 donors, down slightly from last year. Tulane Hillel raised $10.295 from 51 donors, down from over $16,000 last year.Jewish Children’s Regional Service bumped up by $1,900, raising $8,134. The New Orleans Jew-ish Community Center raised $7,920 from 76 donors, up from last year’s $6,509.Jewish Family Service also saw an increase, to $6,003. Gates of Prayer was the highest-drawing synagogue with $5,102 from 40 donors. They did not participate last year.Temple Sinai was relatively even with $4,131 this year, and the New Orleans Section of the National Council of Jewish Women beat last year by $800, raising $3,975. Avodah was down, with $3,477 from 31 donors, and newcomer Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience de-buted with $3,069 from 58 donors.Northshore Jewish Congregation in Mandeville went from $1,028 last year to $2,596 this year. Shir Chadash, which did not participate last year, raised $2,421.Hadassah New Orleans went from $614 last year to $1,829 this year. Beth Israel raised $512, and Slater Torah Academy had $356.