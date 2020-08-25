Hadassah, Shir Chadash partner for MeToo panel

Barbara Pailet will moderate the Sept. 1 panel Hadassah New Orleans and Shir Chadash Sisterhood will hold a panel discussion on “Me Too Affe...

Barbara Pailet will moderate the Sept. 1 panel



Hadassah New Orleans and Shir Chadash Sisterhood will hold a panel discussion on “Me Too Affects You Too!” on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The free program will be available via Zoom to all who register.

Panelists are Sara Sands, Master of Philosophy in Education; Laura Danna, L.C.S.W.; Lisa Donze Jacob, L.C.S.W.; and Kerry Murphy, J.D. Barbara Pailet will moderate the discussion, which will cover topics ranging from college campus life, the workplace, working with children in schools, legal implications and more. Each panelist will give a short presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Pailet is a teacher, but her passion is philanthropy. Professionally, she serves as the eExecutive director of The Bruce J. Heim Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to helping young people to realize their full potential. She has been highly active in Hadassah, serving as president of the New Orleans chapter, Southern Region president, a national vice president, and in numerous other positions on Hadassah’s national board.

Sands is a researcher, public policy advisor, educator and writer based in New York City. She is a sexual assault survivor who has written and spoken extensively about her experiences, including navigating college sexual assault hearings, relationships post-trauma, and surviving triggers in the #MeToo era. Her essay, “Responsible,” about her assault and the aftermath appeared in the Spring 2017 issue of American Chordata. She works for the New York City Department of Education as the lead researcher and data strategist for teacher recognition programs.

Danna is a licensed clinical social worker at Mercy Family Center and the project director of Project Fleur-de-lis, an intermediate and long-term school-based mental health service model which collaborates with over 100 school mental health professionals working in New Orleans area schools and functions as a Category III service site within the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.

Danna is a certified trainer in the NASP PREPaRE’s School Crisis Prevention and Intervention model and in Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools. She serves as a faculty member of the New Orleans Trauma-Informed Schools Learning Collaborative and as a consultant on two federally-funded projects for expanding the Trauma-Informed Schools model in local New Orleans schools.

Murphy is an attorney in New Orleans and the co-founder of Lasky Murphy LLC. Her practice focuses on commercial and business litigation matters and employment litigation matters on behalf of employees. On the employment side of her practice, Kerry advises individuals who are negotiating employment contracts and non-competition agreements and employees facing termination from their jobs. She represents clients in cases involving unpaid wages, equal pay violations, discrimination, sexual harassment, Family Medical Leave Act violations, and other employment issues. She is a longtime volunteer with the Louisiana Bar Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofit organizations that deliver direct legal services to low-income individuals across the state.

Jacob has worked at Mercy Family Center for 12 years, where she facilitates Social Skills groups with youth diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder /Asperger’s Syndrome. She provides individual and family therapy as well.

Jacob is a trained facilitator of the Nurturing Parenting Program and the Stewards of Children program through the Darkness to Light Foundation. She is also a Master Trainer and member of the first cohort of ACE Educators in the State of Louisiana. She has also done group and individual counseling to survivors of sexual and/or physical assault, and work in Child Protection and Juvenile Detention.

Registration is available here, and a confirmation email will have information about joining the Zoom event.