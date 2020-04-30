Help Our Area Restaurants

Help Our Area Restaurants

Fire destroys former synagogue building in Lafayette

Thursday, April 30, 2020

(Photo from Lafayette Fire Department) One day after lightning apparently caused a fire at Gates of Prayer in New Iberia , a fire destroye...

(Photo from Lafayette Fire Department)

One day after lightning apparently caused a fire at Gates of Prayer in New Iberia, a fire destroyed a vacant former synagogue building just up the road in Lafayette.

The building had originally been built by the long-defunct Temple Yeshurun in the 1500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road. The property is currently owned by an investment bank and is currently on the market. There were no utilities serving the building, which reportedly has been vacant since 2016.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 6 a.m. and found the building “fully involved.” It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, but the building was destroyed. No cause has been listed, and there have been no reported injuries. Fire investigators say items at the building seem to indicate there may have been someone living in the building.

Lafayette’s historical congregation was Rodeph Shalom, founded in 1881. In 1973, a more traditional group broke off and formed Temple Yeshurun, and they completed their building in 1975.

The congregations reunited in 1992, with the combined congregations taking the name Temple Shalom. While the congregation continued to own the building on Kaliste Saloom for many years, they established themselves in the older Rodeph Shalom building on Lee Street, then sold the Temple Yehsurun property.
2006 file photo
Name

slide,3,slide2,4,slide3,5,
ltr
item
Southern Jewish Life: Fire destroys former synagogue building in Lafayette
Fire destroys former synagogue building in Lafayette
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-bLhYVV1LTHs/Xqr1Bs9i84I/AAAAAAAAFos/z9CFd94uPTsmD9vP5hryo_M3F3FxEfpVwCLcBGAsYHQ/s320/lafayettefire.jpg
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-bLhYVV1LTHs/Xqr1Bs9i84I/AAAAAAAAFos/z9CFd94uPTsmD9vP5hryo_M3F3FxEfpVwCLcBGAsYHQ/s72-c/lafayettefire.jpg
Southern Jewish Life
http://www.sjlmag.com/2020/04/fire-destroys-former-synagogue-building.html
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/
http://www.sjlmag.com/2020/04/fire-destroys-former-synagogue-building.html
true
6278216587846418747
UTF-8
Loaded All Posts Not found any posts VIEW ALL Readmore Reply Cancel reply Delete By Home PAGES POSTS View All RECOMMENDED FOR YOU LABEL ARCHIVE SEARCH ALL POSTS Not found any post match with your request Back Home Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat January February March April May June July August September October November December Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec just now 1 minute ago $$1$$ minutes ago 1 hour ago $$1$$ hours ago Yesterday $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago more than 5 weeks ago Followers Follow THIS CONTENT IS PREMIUM Please share to unlock Copy All Code Select All Code All codes were copied to your clipboard Can not copy the codes / texts, please press [CTRL]+[C] (or CMD+C with Mac) to copy