Fire destroys former synagogue building in Lafayette

(Photo from Lafayette Fire Department) One day after lightning apparently caused a fire at Gates of Prayer in New Iberia , a fire destroye...
One day after lightning apparently caused a fire at Gates of Prayer in New Iberia, a fire destroyed a vacant former synagogue building just up the road in Lafayette.
The building had originally been built by the long-defunct Temple Yeshurun in the 1500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road. The property is currently owned by an investment bank and is currently on the market. There were no utilities serving the building, which reportedly has been vacant since 2016.
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 6 a.m. and found the building “fully involved.” It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, but the building was destroyed. No cause has been listed, and there have been no reported injuries. Fire investigators say items at the building seem to indicate there may have been someone living in the building.
Lafayette’s historical congregation was Rodeph Shalom, founded in 1881. In 1973, a more traditional group broke off and formed Temple Yeshurun, and they completed their building in 1975.
The congregations reunited in 1992, with the combined congregations taking the name Temple Shalom. While the congregation continued to own the building on Kaliste Saloom for many years, they established themselves in the older Rodeph Shalom building on Lee Street, then sold the Temple Yehsurun property.